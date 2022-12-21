Vigo County officials take their oath of office

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Dozens of Vigo County officials took their oath of office on Wednesday.
The Vigo County courthouse was packed on Wednesday afternoon where 36 people who were either newly elected or re-elected to their county positions took their oaths.
This included the sheriff, surveyor, assessor, township trustees, school board members, and others.
"It was a different kind of swearing-in ceremony. I know last time, my first time, it was all democrats. But tonight we had both democrats and republicans. I think that is a good sign that we are working together and we can do things more in the future together," Sheriff John Plasse, who was re-elected for another term, said.
The officials will start their roles in January.