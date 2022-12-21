 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO
7 PM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Thursday to 7 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as
low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in
as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A flash freeze is likely Thursday night
with temperatures dropping more than 30 degrees in a matter of
hours during the transition from rain to snow. Heaviest snow is
expected shortly after frontal passage Thursday evening into
Thursday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by
calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

&&

Vigo County officials take their oath of office

Taking Oath of Office

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Dozens of Vigo County officials took their oath of office on Wednesday.

The Vigo County courthouse was packed on Wednesday afternoon where 36 people who were either newly elected or re-elected to their county positions took their oaths.

This included the sheriff, surveyor, assessor, township trustees, school board members, and others.

"It was a different kind of swearing-in ceremony. I know last time, my first time, it was all democrats. But tonight we had both democrats and republicans. I think that is a good sign that we are working together and we can do things more in the future together," Sheriff John Plasse, who was re-elected for another term, said.

The officials will start their roles in January.

