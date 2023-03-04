Vigo County officials make changes to local election polling places

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Elected officials made changes to a couple of voting places in the Wabash Valley.
The voting center in Seelyville will be closing for this election. Officials also made the voting center at Indiana State University into a 5-day early voting location.
This accommodation is for finals week on campus, which is the same week voting begins. Officials talk about what this means for voting seasons in the future.
"This is one, I think we could set the stage for the presidential election next year, depending on how things go this year. I think it's going to be trial and error. It's going to be an opportunity," said Vigo County Clerk, Brad Newman.
The ISU polling place is located at Dede 1 in the HMSU building on campus.