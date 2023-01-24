 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by
calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

Vigo County officials give update on road preparations ahead of winter storm

Salt

Winter Storm Update: 6 pm 1/24

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The timing of the upcoming winter storm could create some problems during your commute tomorrow morning.

Vigo County officials have declared a winter storm travel advisory.

That begins Tuesday at midnight and lasts through noon Wednesday.

The Vigo County highway department is getting ready to go with this in mind.

Several inches of snow are possible with this storm.

Both Storm Team 10 and the Vigo County highway department say travel could get tricky.

With that in mind, highway officials say that crews are ready to go.

Several workers are on-call.

Many of which expect to be called in in the early Wednesday morning hours.

Vigo County highway engineer Larry Robbins says to be mindful of any crews that may be working.

He says he wants both drivers and his crews to be safe.

"Give yourself more time if you do go anywhere. If you can stay home at all possible, please do so, at least for a few hours to see what the weather does have for us and to see what our response can be and what we can get opened up," Robbins said.

We'll have the latest on the incoming winter storm on air and online.

