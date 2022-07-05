Vigo County officials are trying to salvage a local beloved landmark

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A beloved northern Vigo County landmark has seen better days.
We're talking about the local phenomenon known as "the tree in the middle of the road."
You may be familiar with it, it's on Greencastle Road near Rosedale.
The tree means a lot to folks around here. It's so special even the road made way for it, but this past weekend it started to show its age.
For good reason, it's been around for over a century.
"This tree has been here all my life, I'm 82 and it's just part of our history, it's part of our town," life-long Vigo County resident Marietta Coor said.
Some say they recall their parents driving a horse and buggy around it.
Sadly, it's seen better days...
"If it comes down to the point where we have to get rid of limbs, but still keep the trunk we're going to do that. We want to make sure that people still see the fact that we've got this great tree, this historical landmark in northern Vigo County," Vigo County Commissioner Brendan Kearns said.
Over the weekend two big sections of the tree fell and blocked the roadway, causing some concern among the highway department and county commissioners.
"There's no reason behind it, they just fell," Kearns said.
Kearns says the wood is rotting, and they've called an arborist to come to check it out.
"Safety is a big concern here, and that's very important for all of us that are driving through here, but we also got to make sure we protect our history."
With storms on the radar for this weekend, county officials are taking extra precautions to alert drivers of the potential danger.
"We'll bring some orange barrels out, that way everybody is aware what is going on around here. So, people can proceed with caution," Vigo County engineer Larry Robbins said.
Residents tell News 10 if anything, they hope the trunk remains, and could even be home to new woodwork art in the future.
The city arborist is coming to assess the damage on Wednesday. We will keep you updated on her report.
For now, be careful driving down Greencastle Road.