Vigo County official is denied oversight at voter registration office

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One elected official was denied leadership over the voter registration office in Vigo County.
Vigo County clerk, Brad Newman, requested to take a lead role. This was due to a lack of placement of Republican oversight. Newman says there hasn't been an appointment there for a while.
Even though he was denied, Newman says there are no hard feelings and he'll keep moving forward.
"The commissioners do what they do and I appreciate them. I appreciate a lot of things they do. This is one clog in the wheel. You win some, you lose some," said Newman.
Newman figured that it would have improved the whole voting registration process.