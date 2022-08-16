Vigo county needs your help working the polls this election year

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Over 200 poll workers are needed for this election, according to a registration office member News 10 spoke with.
Duties include working with voters, preparing your polling station, and issuing ballots. Workers show voters how to use voting equipment and explain how the process works.
To qualify to work at the polls, people need at least a high school diploma or GED, unless they are currently a student in high school. And, they need to be registered to vote in Vigo county. Computer, memorization, and communication skills are also a necessity.
People interested in becoming poll workers are asked to call voter registrations at (812) 462-3393.