Vigo County man sentenced for 2020 murder

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Monday, a Vigo County judge sentenced a man in a 2020 murder case.

Steven Rickard received a 60-year prison sentence.

In March, he was convicted in the shooting death of 27-year-old Kristen Gregg.

At trial, the prosecution said Rickard had repeatedly threatened and terrorized Gregg during their relationship.

The prosecutor says that on the day of the shooting, Gregg was packing her things to leave.

While on the stand Monday, Rickard told the judge he was sorry and that he wants to move on.