Vigo County man faces several charges after foot chase

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County man is facing several charges after allegedly trying to run from police.
The West Terre Haute Police Department says one of its officers was conducting a traffic stop.
The person pulled over, said he didn't have ID and gave officers a fake name.
When the officer tried to handcuff the person he grabbed the officer by the vest then ran across a yard and down an alley.
Police say the officer shot the suspect with his taser knocking him to the ground.
The suspect was identified as Nathan Hoffman. His license was suspended, and he was wanted on a felony charge.
Hoffman was taken to the hospital for injuries he received after falling.
He was discharged and taken to jail.
He faces several charges, including battery to an officer, resisting, and possession of meth.