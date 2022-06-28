Vigo County man accused of child sex charges, threatening victim with a gun

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County man faces ten felony charges in a case over 15 years in the making.
Andrew Haynes, Sr., 44, is charged with child molesting, rape, and criminal deviate conduct.
News 10 received the disturbing court documents in connection to this case.
Two victims told police they had sexual relationships with Haynes when they were minors.
One told police some encounters happened at gunpoint or under the threat of force. The victim said Haynes threatened her life after confiding to Vigo County school officials and police.
In the court documents, the victim accused Haynes of threatening to shoot then and hide their body.
The victim recanted the allegations at that time.
Then in February 2020, the victim testified in divorce proceedings. Indiana state police began investigating Haynes based on those allegations.
Haynes is in jail on $150,000 bond.