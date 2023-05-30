Vigo County makes health care change for county employees

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - People working for Vigo County will soon have expanded access to health care.
The county and Union Health announced a new partnership. Union is taking over the existing clinic in the annex.
County employees can also be seen at Union's east-side and downtown clinics.
Union says it's glad to play a role in the health and wellness of the community.
"We reached out to partner with many of the large businesses and large employers within the county. It's our mission and vision for the future to be true partners in health and be able to focus together - and that's where health really improves, is having that engagement, employer, employee, and the health care providers," Jim Schrade from Union said.
The change takes effect on July 1.
The county commissioners say the change will also save the county some money.