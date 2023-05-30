 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Tuesday
May 30th for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Tippecanoe, Howard, Boone, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware,
Hendricks, Vigo, Shelby, Brown, and Bartholomew...

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Vigo County makes health care change for county employees

Annex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - People working for Vigo County will soon have expanded access to health care.

The county and Union Health announced a new partnership. Union is taking over the existing clinic in the annex.

County employees can also be seen at Union's east-side and downtown clinics.

Union says it's glad to play a role in the health and wellness of the community.

"We reached out to partner with many of the large businesses and large employers within the county. It's our mission and vision for the future to be true partners in health and be able to focus together - and that's where health really improves, is having that engagement, employer, employee, and the health care providers," Jim Schrade from Union said.

The change takes effect on July 1.

The county commissioners say the change will also save the county some money.

