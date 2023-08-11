Vigo County leaders and residents want to see the abandoned Cascade Carwash demolished

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - When Vigo County commissioners discussed demolishing the Markle Mill Dam, Terre Haute north-siders showed up to voice their thoughts and opinions. Now, people are stepping up again, this time to address a long standing eyesore: the old Cascade Carwash.
"The building behind me has been a thorn in, not just my side, but I think most north-enders sides for... I don't know, 5 to 10 years, probably a decade," said Jennifer Mullen, resident.
Jennifer Mullen is a revitalization leader in the Twelve Points area, and also a resident of North Terre Haute. She, like a lot of other north-siders, take pride in what the neighborhood looks like.
"Small business owners that are investing in the community, with our J's Service Center here and the Moonlite Drive-in, and just these small businesses, it's easier to invest in a community and grow the local economy when it looks a little nicer," said Mullen.
BDS Oil Company, based in Muncie, Indiana, owns the carwash, along with the Phillips 66 gas station next door. And after years of neglect, north side residents aren't the only ones that want to see something happen.
"We would really like the building to just see the building go away ultimately, but we'll see what happens," said Vigo County commissioner, Chris Switzer.
On Thursday, Vigo County commissioner Chris Switzer announced on Facebook that they sent a letter to BDS Oil. In the letter, commissioners requested that the building be demolished or revamped saying: "the carwash has become a nuisance, trash is collecting, drug activity is happening, and people have been sleeping in the bays... creating a health and safety hazard."
"What we're trying to do is rid the communities or our local communities of properties that are seeing nefarious activity, such as drug activity, people sleeping in the garage bays, stuff like that," said Switzer.
"We just wanna make sure they have a place to go and that this area isn't seeing things that a neighbor doesn't necessarily want to see. That's a big part of this request and hopefully they'll respond and we'll have the opportunity to talk to them."
Commissioner Switzer says if BDS Oil doesn't respond, they'll send another letter. It'll include information about whatever codes the company could be breaking. From there, the company will have 30 days to take care of it.