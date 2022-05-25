Vigo County kindergarteners get their hands on a book to take home for summer break

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Around 1,200 kindergarteners are heading into the summer with their very own books.
It's through the Vigo County Education Foundation book give-away.
The Wabash Valley Community Foundation provided a grant to make it possible.
News 10 was at Fuqua Elementary Wednesday morning as kindergarteners got their own books.
Both the kids and the teachers were grateful for the books.
"We're just thrilled to have this program in place, grateful for the Community Foundation, and just grateful to hopefully make a difference in every littlest learner's life," Jane Nichols from the Wabash Valley Community Foundation said.
The book was "Madeline Finn and the Library Dog."