Vigo County kids take part in Battle of the Books

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Kids in the Vigo County School Corporation showed off their book knowledge at a Battle of the Books.
America's Battle of the Books is a reading incentive program for kids in third to 12th grade. Students prepare for battle by reading the same 20 books.
During the battle, kids team up and are tested on their understanding of the books.
One team leader says the competitive energy is what keeps kids excited to read.
"Okay, you five are over here on this team, and you five are over here on this team, so we're going to battle each other! Mini battles! that kind of stuff keeps it interesting, and it keeps the motivation going," West Vigo librarian Rachel Williams said.
Williams shared that her team won last year and was super excited to parade in for another battle.