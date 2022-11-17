Vigo County kids learn that not all graffiti is bad

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A hallway inside Ben Franklin Elementary School got one swanky make-over!
After students learned about graffiti-style art in class, graffiti artist Steven Raez made a special visit to the school and put the lesson learned into action.
The important lesson? That there's a big difference between graffiti and breaking the law tagging.
It's all about permission. Raez got permission from the school to create a mural.
He's been creating art for 14 years now. His work can be found in art galleries in Indiana and Illinois.
Not too long ago, he did some work for in the 12-Points area.