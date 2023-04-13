 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on
Thursday...April 13 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Daviess, Delaware, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Madison, Shelby, Tippecanoe,
Vigo

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Vigo County kids donate to help Sullivan tornado victims

  • Updated
  • 0

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Relief efforts for tornado victims in Sullivan continue strong.

At Dixie Bee Elementary School in Vigo County, kids raised money to support those impacted by the tornado.

Kids handed over the money to go to the Wabash Valley Community Foundation's new Help Sullivan Recover Fund.

The fund will help to support long-term recovery efforts in Sullivan.

The kids gave up their allowance for the fund, saying it's important to help.

"I brought my, um, $200 from my piggy bank," Kindergartner Arnab Jameria said. "So they can get their homes back and their things and their houses back."

In total, the school donated 1,610.26.

A number of other schools in Vigo County have donated to the fund as well.

