Vigo County kids donate to help Sullivan tornado victims

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Relief efforts for tornado victims in Sullivan continue strong.
At Dixie Bee Elementary School in Vigo County, kids raised money to support those impacted by the tornado.
Kids handed over the money to go to the Wabash Valley Community Foundation's new Help Sullivan Recover Fund.
The fund will help to support long-term recovery efforts in Sullivan.
The kids gave up their allowance for the fund, saying it's important to help.
"I brought my, um, $200 from my piggy bank," Kindergartner Arnab Jameria said. "So they can get their homes back and their things and their houses back."
In total, the school donated 1,610.26.
A number of other schools in Vigo County have donated to the fund as well.