Vigo County is in need of foster care parents - find out how you can help

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - May is National Foster Care Month!
One local church is highlighting what it means to be a foster parent.
On Sunday, the Northside Community Church held an event with the hopes of recruiting more parents.
The primary role of a foster parent is to love and temporarily house children who have been taken from unhealthy environments.
During this time, services are put into to place to help correct their home-life.
Sometimes those circumstances are unable to be corrected, and children are put up for adoption.
The Vigo County Juvenile Magistrate says our community is in great need of more foster care parents.
He says a loving home can make the biggest difference in a child's life.
"Having a foster parent that can take that child as short, or as long term as necessary -- to love that child, and give that child a safe and secure home, can help that child hopefully flourish and grow despite the obstacles of their trauma," Vigo County Juvenile Magistrate Daniel Kelly said.
Kelly says if you are not ready to be a foster parent, you can help in other ways.
For example, by getting involved in the CASA Program.