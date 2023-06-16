"Vigo County [is] blessed with that type of sentiment..." New SCOTUS ruling puts Indiana wetlands at risk

 Skip to main content
New SCOTUS ruling puts Indiana wetlands at risk

SCOTUS WETLANDS.jpg

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Vigo County is home to several wetlands. But, a new ruling from the Supreme Court could put lands like it at risk.

In Sackett vs. EPA, an Idaho family simply wanted to develop in an area that was flood-prone. While the Supreme Court decided the family could develop in this area, it also decided to define what a wetland was in a new way.

News10 spoke with Vigo Soil and Water Conservation District Director Brendan Kearns at Dewey Point. He said the area seems to meet the new definition.

"By definition, this is a wetland," he said. "What the Supreme Court said, from my interpretation, wetlands have to be contiguous to a body of water. We have our Wabash River."

That won't be the case for every Indiana wetland. News10 also spoke with John Ketzenberger with the Indiana chapter of the Nature Conservancy.

He said 30% of Indiana wetlands will lose their federal protection under this definition. That's troubling because wetlands play an important part in any ecosystem, but especially our local one.

"When the Wabash floods," he said. "Those wetlands are important in helping mitigate that flood so that so much water won't reach Terre Haute, Vincennes, or other cities along the Wabash River."

Wetlands also help maintain and purify our water. Both Ketzenberger and Kearns agree they need to be protected for this reason.

While many advocates for the environment try to figure out what this new definition means for them, Kearns said he fells confident that the community will stand up if any of the wetlands are put in danger.

"Vigo County and the surrounding counties are blessed with that type of sentiment," Kearns said. "Other areas not so much the case."

Ketzenberger said more legislation will need to be put in place to protect areas that don't meet this new definition.

