Vigo County I-Read results are in line with the rest of Indiana

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County's third-grade reading proficiency rates fall in line with the state as a whole.
Statewide I-Read 3 results show around 82 percent of third graders can read proficiently.
In Vigo County, third graders are 81 percent proficient.
The district says this rate is higher than many other similar-sized and bigger districts.
For instance, Evansville is at 73 percent.
Vigo County school officials say they feel this is a good place to be and they credit the efforts of teachers and students.
"They had to learn to read during the many times they were in school, weren't in school, but the teachers worked very conscientiously to help them learn to read, so we're very, very pleased with these percentages," Deputy Superintendent Dr. Karen Goeller said.