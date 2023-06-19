Vigo County History holds Juneteenth event

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Monday, June 19, is Juneteenth. It's a time to honor the emancipation of enslaved Black people in the US and recognize the existing challenges for equality.
The day is a federal holiday under a law that President Joe Biden signed. The Vigo County History Center held an event in honor of Juneteenth.
There were performers and speakers. They shared stories of history and African American traditions.
The museum isn't normally open on Mondays, but organizers were glad to open the doors for this special occasion.
"It's an important thing to celebrate Juneteenth, and every year we hope to continue this tradition and hopefully be able to offer that," Suzy Quick, from the history center said.
The museum has incorporated Juneteenth events into its programming since moving to the Wabash Avenue location, but this year was an expanded event.