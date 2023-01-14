VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County History Center unveiled a new exhibit featuring a historic greenhouse.
The exhibit showcased Davis Gardens. At one point, Davis Gardens was the largest vegetable producing greenhouse in the world.
The greenhouse thrived during the mid 20th century until it closed in 1974. The exhibit features a miniature replica of the greenhouse and other artifacts.
A member of the Davis family and Terre Haute native, James Owen, spoke about what this meant to him.
"I'm reflecting on the generations and the work that it took to do the job. It's tremendous. I think it speaks loudly that anybody can pursue an idea and make it happen," said Owen.
Owen encourages people to come and learn more about the historic greenhouse.