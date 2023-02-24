Vigo County History Center to host event telling the story of Clarence Walker

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This Black History Month, you can learn the story of Clarence Walker.
Walker was a student at Indiana State University. It was called Indiana State Teachers College at the time.
Over 70 years ago, he became the first African-American man to play in a post-season basketball tournament.
Coach John Wooden recruited Walker onto the team.
Walker's acceptance to the team led the way for desegregation in basketball.
This weekend, a local historian will host a presentation on Walker's story and its impact.
"It's a story that a lot of people don't know about. It's a story that very few - actually very few people know about, but it's an incredible story, and it's a Terre Haute story," Dr. Crystal Reynolds said.
The presentation will be at the Vigo County History Center on the 3rd floor.
It's this Saturday at 2:00 P.M.
The presentation will be included with the cost of admission to the center.