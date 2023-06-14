Vigo County History Center hosts teen time travelers program

For its first summer program offering, the Vigo County History Center is hosting a teen time travelers program.
The program, geared toward kids ages 11-14, will include a guided walk around downtown Terre Haute and highlight interesting architecture and buildings in the area.
Teens are encouraged to bring along a camera or their cellphones to capture their experience.
"You get a different perspective of our community and our downtown structures when you walk around and just see those buildings up close and hear the stories that are connected to them," said Suzy Quick, curator at the Vigo County History Center.
Classes are Wednesdays and Fridays through July 17 at the Vigo County History Center. The cost is $15 per person.
Registration is available by emailing suzy.quick@vchsmuseum.or or call 812-235-9717.