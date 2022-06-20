Vigo County History Center hosts celebration of freedom in honor of Juneteenth

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There was a celebration of freedom at the Vigo County History Center on Sunday afternoon.
The history center invited the public to celebrate Juneteenth -- the end of slavery for African Americans in the United States.
The free event included an original skit that touched on the accomplishments of seven black Terre Haute historical figures.
The program was written by local historian, Dr. Crystal Reynolds.
Seven, diverse community members told the stories of these incredible people, including News 10's very own Porsha Williams.
Williams spoke about the life of Willa Brown -- the first African American woman to earn a pilot's license in the United States.
After the program, folks enjoyed guided tours through the museum's black history exhibits.
"Juneteenth is everybody's holiday, and African American history is everybody's history. I want people to know that. It is not just black people, it's everybody's history, and we should embrace it and celebrate it," Reynolds said.
Reynolds invites people to check out the exhibits during the week.