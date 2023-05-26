 Skip to main content
Vigo County History Center debuts new logo, website

VCHS Logo

New Logo for Vigo County History Center

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Discovering Vigo County's history looks a lot different. It's all thanks to an upgrade.

The Vigo County History Center announced a new website and logo. The center used two local firms to help with the website.

Leaders say the brand offers a modern, yet bold design. The featured "red" in the logo is there to pay tribute to the Coca-Cola bottle. Of course, you may know, the bottle had its origins in Terre Haute.

Leaders say the re-branding is part of the center's continued growth and evolution.

