Vigo County highway workers set to receive a raise

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Council has approved a pay raise for county highway workers. The ordinance passed at Tuesday's meeting.
Leaders at the highway garage say most of the entry-level workers were getting paid below the midpoint identified by the Baker-Tilly Study.
Salaries were raised to the proposed 50-percent margin. The highway department says the increase is much needed.
It was struggling to keep positions filled and hire new workers. The pay raise will take place retroactively.
It will go back to January 1 this year.