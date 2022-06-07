Vigo County Health Dept. presents budget requests to Vigo County Council

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It is budget season for many departments throughout Vigo County.
Representatives presented their requests before the Vigo County Council at Tuesday's Sunshine Meeting.
The Vigo County Health Department was one of them.
The department received reimbursement funds from Health and Human Services for administering COVID-19 vaccines.
The funds cannot go back into the regular budget. So, the health department assessed what they need right now.
Joni Wise, the administrator at the Vigo County Health Department, is asking for two new trucks. The cost would be around $75,000 total.
The staff needs these trucks to drive around the county to perform food and septic inspections. They are also used by the Vector Control Division.
"Whether that means we're out gathering up tires, or spraying for mosquitoes, or doing mosquito surveillance. So, those vehicles get a lot of miles on them. We try to keep them 20 plus years and still give them away to other departments in really good shape," Wise said.
Mosquito spraying will start next week.
You can find the mosquito spraying schedule here.
The health department is also asking for funding to fill a critical position.
Wise says the pandemic has highlighted some of the health department's deficiencies. One of those is the need for a Director of Nursing (DON) in their clinic.
A DON oversees the operations of a clinic.
They make sure the personnel and operating guidelines are up to industry standards.
Wise says right now the responsibilities of a DON are falling on everyone else.
"It's spread out over different employees, and it's difficult to stay up on making sure that the clinic is working optimally," Wise said.
These two requests will be voted on at next Tuesday's council meeting.