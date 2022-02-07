 Skip to main content
Vigo County Health Department to host four COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week

COVID-19 vaccine card
By Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Health Department will offer four vaccine clinics this week.

The first one will take place on Tuesday at St. Benedict Catholic Church. It starts at 11:15 A.M. and runs through 12:45 P.M.

On Wednesday, Warren Village will host a question and answer session at 10:00 A.M. A vaccine clinic will follow.

The West Terre Haute IGA will host a clinic on Thursday from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M.

On Friday, the Lockport Apartments will host a Q&A session starting at 10 A.M. with a vaccine clinic right after.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available. You can also get your booster shot.

All clinics are open to the public.

