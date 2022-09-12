Vigo County Health Department food inspections for September 5 thru September 10

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for September 5, 2022 thru September 10, 2022.
China Wok, 3247 N. 21st St. (3 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found several items in walk-in cooler not marked with date of consumption. Observed raw meat being stored above ready to eat food. Found raw chicken sitting out at 61 degrees Fahrenheit.
Taj-Mahal, 1349 S. 3rd St. (3 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on table-mounted can opener and in soda nozzles. Found food items not cooled within proper time limits. Observed several food items without date of consumption in walk-in cooler.
Uncle Jr’s Barbecue, 1429 S. 25th St. (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found several food items in reach-in cooler not dated. Observed hot food items not held at 135 degrees or above. Observed tomatoes next to raw chicken and meat on top shelf in reach-in cooler.
Green Acres Dairy Bar, 7093 Rosedale Rd. (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found accumulated debris on table mounted can opener. Did not have proper Certified Food Handler. Must obtain the 5 year certificate.
SPSMWC O’Shaughnessy Hall, 3301 Saint Mary’s Road (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed built-up debris on table mounted can opener.
Speedway #5173, 3388 S. US Hwy 41 (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found accumulated black debris on soda nozzles.
Panda Garden, 3540 US Hwy 41 (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found multiple items in cooler between 48 – 60 degrees Fahrenheit. Should be 41 degrees Fahrenheit or less.
Doherty Dining Hall/SMWC, 3320 East Gate Place SMWC (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on soda nozzles.
Alimentari Bar Bosco, 804 S. 7th St. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Sati Babi Commissary, 1600 S. 6th St. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
Farm Store @ White Violet Center, 1 Sisters of Providence
Otter Creek Middle School, 4801 N. Lafayette Ave.
Pizza King, 2000 Wabash Ave.
Riley Elementary School, 6050 S. Canal St.
Sandcut Tavern, 6100 E. Rio Grande
St. Patrick School Cafeteria, 449 S. 19th St.
Terre Haute Children’s Museum, 727 Wabash Ave.
The Hub, 1429 N. 6th St.
The Landing @ Fort Harrison, 3350 N. 4th St.
The Market, 3320 East Gate Place SMWC
The Verve, 677 Wabash Ave.
Establishments approved to open
Dawgleg Garage, 5353 Eldridge Rd.
Water Tower Estates Winery, 1313 Wabash Ave.
Mobiles approved to operate
Baz Dogs, Terre Haute, IN
Temporary approved to operate @ Terre Haute Blues Fest
Culinary Queens, Terre Haute, IN