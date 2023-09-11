Vigo County Health Department food inspections for September 4 - September 10

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for September 4, 2023 – September 10, 2023.
Asian Grill & Sushi, 3540 S. US Hwy 41 (4 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Observed several ready to eat food items without dates of consumption. Observed cutting board on prep table screwed down making it not for proper cleaning. Observed raw wood on prep table and tape around faucet for steam table. All surfaces must be smooth and cleanable. Observed meat slicer with accumulated debris. Observed hand wash sink with dirty dish in the basin. Observed hand wash sink blocked. Hand wash sinks must be accessible and used for hand washing only. Found open containers of yum yum sauce being stored at room temperature. Must be held at 41F or less.
Chavas Mexican Grill, 669 Wabash Ave. (2 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris and rust on table mounted can opener. Observed shredded cheese, sour cream and Pico de Gallo at 53-56F. Shall be 41F or below.
Pizza City, 992 Walnut St. (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed cracked and broken baking pans with accumulated debris. Observed accumulated debris on table mounted can opener.
Citgo Food Mart, 743 Lafayette Ave. (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed eggs stored over ready to eat food. Observed hand wash sink blocked. Hand wash sinks shall be accessible at all times.
Kasthamandap, 920 S. 3rd St. (2 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris inside ice machine. Found cut melon, yogurt sauce and banana shake on buffet between 46-55F. Must be 41F or below. Found tandoori chicken on buffet at 112F. Must be 135F or above.
Burger King #129, 3087 E. Wabash Ave. (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on 3 bay sink spray nozzle.
Circle K #2428, 2219 Lafayette Ave. (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on 3 bay sink spray nozzle.
Oriental Market, 2501 S. 3rd St. (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed raw chicken stored over fresh papaya.
Family Dollar Store #31918, 1128 Locust St. (0 Critical, 4 Non-Critical)
Casey’s General Store #1864, 3266 N. 25th St. (0 Critical, 3 Non-Critical)
Royal Mandarin Express, 43 Southland Ctr. (0 Critical, 3 Non-Critical)
Insomnia Cookies, 647 Cherry St. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Speedway #5173, 3388 S. US Hwy 41 (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Super 8, 3089 S. 1st St. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
Bogey’s Family Fun Center, 3601 Union Rd.
Cheddar’s Casual Café, 4424 S. US Hwy 41
Domino’s Pizza, 4408 S. 7th St.
Petty Pit Stop, 900 Wabash Ave.
Red Lobster #0070, 3407 S. US Hwy 41
Establishments Approved to Open
Big Head’s Bubble Madnes LLC, Mobile
Fuzzy’s Pizza, Mobile
Moench Café Bon Appetit Mgt. Co., 5500 Wabash Ave.
Establishments Approved to Operate
Rally in the Valley @ Vigo Co. Fairgrounds– September 8,9,10
D&D Concessions
J&K Sweet Shop
Cruisin’ For Kid’s Car Show @ Meadows Shopping Center – September 9
Willowbrook Honey
Zesty Besties
Flea Market @ Vigo Co. Conservation Club, 10382 Grotto Rd. – September 9
Vigo County Conservation Club
Newsboys Concert @ The Mill, 2403 Prairieton Rd. – September 10
Lukebo LLC
Papaw’s Shake-ups