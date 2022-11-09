 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Danger Likely Wednesday Afternoon...

South-southeasterly wind gusts occasionally to 15 to 20 MPH,
combined with warm temperatures and relative humidity values as
low as 25-35 percent, with dry fuels receptive to burning...will
lead to elevated fire danger across portions of central Indiana
this afternoon.

Avoid open burning if possible on Wednesday as uncontained fires
may spread quickly.

Thursday afternoon may find a limited to enhanced fire risk amid
warm, dry conditions and southerly wind gusts to 15 to 25 MPH.

Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 31 - November 4

  • Updated
  • 0
Food inspections

WTHI File Photo (Chris Essex)

 By Chris Essex

Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for June 27, 2022 thru July 1, 2022.  October 31, 2022 – November 4, 2022.

 

Baesler’s Market, 2900 Poplar St. (2 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Found excessive build-up of carbon & grease on baking sheets, bread pans & speed racks in bakery. Found knife sharpener & scissors with accumulated debris in bakery area. 

Stables Steakhouse, 939 Poplar St. (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on table top can opener and under cutting board on toppings/salad cooler. Observed several items in sandwich/toppings cooler without date of consumption. 

Kisaki, LLC at Baesler’s Market, 2900 Poplar St. (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found no documentation or equipment for pH testing.

Arby’s #7802, 2155 Lafayette Ave. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)

Arby’s, 3670 S. US Hwy 41 (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)

 

Establishments with No Violations

Arby’s Restaurant, 2345 S. State Rd. 46 

Terre Haute Brewing Company, 401 S. 9th St.

Vigo County School Corp. Learning Lab, 55 S. Brown

 

Approved to Open Establishments

 Lucia’s Taqueria, 30 N. Brown

Recommended for you