Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 31 - November 4

Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for June 27, 2022 thru July 1, 2022. October 31, 2022 – November 4, 2022.
Baesler’s Market, 2900 Poplar St. (2 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Found excessive build-up of carbon & grease on baking sheets, bread pans & speed racks in bakery. Found knife sharpener & scissors with accumulated debris in bakery area.
Stables Steakhouse, 939 Poplar St. (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on table top can opener and under cutting board on toppings/salad cooler. Observed several items in sandwich/toppings cooler without date of consumption.
Kisaki, LLC at Baesler’s Market, 2900 Poplar St. (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found no documentation or equipment for pH testing.
Arby’s #7802, 2155 Lafayette Ave. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Arby’s, 3670 S. US Hwy 41 (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
Arby’s Restaurant, 2345 S. State Rd. 46
Terre Haute Brewing Company, 401 S. 9th St.
Vigo County School Corp. Learning Lab, 55 S. Brown
Approved to Open Establishments
Lucia’s Taqueria, 30 N. Brown