Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 3 – October 9

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for October 3, 2022 through October 9, 2022.
Valley Grill, 2170 N. 3rd St. (6 Critical, 7 Non-Critical) Observed insects in dry food items and mouse droppings throughout kitchen. Found raw meat being stored above eggs and tomatoes. Observed accumulated debris on table mounted can opener and clean dishes. No sanitizer provided. Observed several food items in the walk-in and reach-in coolers with no date of consumption. Observed several food items not being held at 41F or less.
Country Mart, 4802 US Hwy 150, WTH (5 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated food debris on meat slicer and black debris on soda nozzles, built up debris in cappuccino machine and on table mounted can opener. Found several packaged sandwiches, sausage gravy, brown gravy and sliced lunch meat/chubs of lunch meat not marked with date of consumption. Cooked sausage, breakfast sandwiches, sausage gravy all found at 121 – 125F. Should be at least 135F or above. No sanitizer provided. Observed several flies throughout establishment.
Lemongrass Restaurant, 3830 US Hwy 41, Ste. B (5 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Black debris found on soda fountain nozzles. Found several employee drinks not covered on prep table. No sanitizer measured in dish washer or sanitizer buckets. Hand wash sink in dish area found dirty. Observed raw meats stored over ready to eat food in walk-in cooler.
Taco Tequilas, 423 Wabash Ave. (5 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Hand wash sink water turned off. Several spray bottles in kitchen not labeled with common name of chemical. Tamales, Chili rellenos, raw shrimp and shredded cheese found at 55-70F should be 41F or less. House made sauces, mayo, carne asadas not marked with date of consumption. Inside of ice machine and bar soda nozzles found with debris.
Fontanet Tavern, 11150 Gallagher Rd. (2 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on soda nozzle at the bar. Observed raw meat being stored above ready to eat food items.
Expressway Mart, 1255 Locust St. (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Hand wash sink found dirty.
Establishments with No Violations
Amvets Post 222, 65 S. Schley Place
Brownstone Manor, 66 S. 12th St.
Fontanet Action Community Team (FACT), 11168 Gallagher Rd.
Front Porch Foodies, 5448 N. Clinton St.
German Oberlandler Club, 1616 Lafayette Ave.
Hardee’s, 200 N. 3rd St.
Java Haute, LLC, 3805 Wabash Ave.
The Main Event, 10001 E. Margaret Dr.
Papa John’s Pizza, 4842 US Hwy 41 S.
Zimmarss, 1500 Locust St.
Follow Up
Valley Grill, 2170 N. 3rd St. (1Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Observed food items in walk-in and reach-in coolers without a date of consumption.
Temporary Approved to Operate Permits
Specialty Rims 2nd Annual Car Show 10-8-22
Kountry Time Foods, 1140 Crawford St.
Vigo County Conservation Club Fall Festival 10-8-22
Dre’s Ribs, Vigo County Conservation Club
Magically Unique Designs, Vigo County Conservation Club
MaDHouse Kettle Korn, Vigo County Conservation Club
Zorah Shrine Circus 10-8 & 10-9-22
Hanneford Circus Concessions, Vigo County Fairgrounds
Zorah Shrine Circus, Vigo County Fairgrounds
New Establishment Approved to Open
Kiss of the South, 629 S. 13th St.
United Ministries in Higher Education (Student Food Pantry), 321 N. 7th St.