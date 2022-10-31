Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 24 - October 29

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for October 24 - October 29.
Great Giorno Italian Cuisine, 1284 Lafayette Ave. (4 Critical, 7 Non-Critical) Observed presence of insect and rodent droppings. Observed accumulated food debris on knives stored in knife rack and table-mounted can opener. Found garlic in oil mixture on prep table at 66F – Must be 41F or less. Found scouring pads in hand wash sink and sink being used to fill containers with water for steam table.
OyVey Jewish Bakery & Deli, 901 Lafayette Ave. (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found rotten cauliflower in reach in cooler.
Umi Grill, 2002 S. 3rd St. (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Observed built up debris on ice machine.
Maurizio’s Pizza of TH Inc., 2940 Wabash Ave. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Stephen’s Inn, 2330 S. 13th St. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Temporary Approved to Operate Permits
Lowe’s Fall Pro Event October 28
Truck Stop Grand Opening October 29
Rude Radish, LLC, Greensburg, IN
Serena’s Food Hut
Establishments with No Violations
American Legion Pioneer Post #340, 2150 Tippecanoe St.
Club Koyote, 121 E. Paris Rd.
Magdy’s, 2026 S. 3rd St.
United Ministries in Higher Ed. Student Food Pantry, 321 N. 7th St.
Warren Village, 1300 N. 25th St.
Approved to Open Establishments
Geulah Ministries, Inc., 1820 Ohio St. (uses reTHINK kitchen)
reTHINK, Inc., 1544 S. 13th St.
Sibel’s Turkish Kitchen, 2501 S. 3rd St. Unit F