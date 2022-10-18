Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 10 to October 14

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for October 10, 2022 to October 14, 2022.
Royal Mandarin Express, 11 Meadows Shopping Center (4 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Several employees drinks and food found on prep tables. Found raw meat being stored over produce and ready to eat food items in walk-in cooler. Found chicken, bean sprouts and other food items at 50F. Must be 41F or less. Accumulated debris found on can opener and knife stored between 2 prep tables.
Cajun Cafe, 3401 S. US Hwy 41 (4 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed several food items without date of consumption. Found fly strips with dead flies stored above food prep table. Found several knives hanging on knife rack with accumulated food debris. Found raw meat and eggs stored above ready to eat food in walk-in cooler.
Establishments with No Violations
Ballyhoo Tavern, 900 Chestnut St.
Coleman’s Corner, 230 W. Paris Ave. WTH
Covenant Cooperative Outreach, 122 S. 10½ St.
Higher Hope Ministries, 1801 Harding Ave.
Other
Burger King, 1162 National Ave (Approved to re-open after fire)
Follow Up
Country Mart, 4802 US Hwy 150, WTH (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
Lemongrass Restaurant, 3830 US Hwy 41, Ste. B (4 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found several employee drinks not covered on prep table. Observed accumulated debris on can opener. No sanitizer measured in dish washer or sanitizer buckets. Hand wash sink in cooking area found with accumulated food debris.
Taco Tequila’s, 423 Wabash Ave. (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found table mounted can opener with accumulated debris.
Temporary Approved to Operate Permits
Grandpa’s Cookout, 6348 N. Clinton St. (Park County Covered Bridge Festival 10-14 to 10-23)
Homestead Steaks, 3401 S. US Hwy 41 (Haute City Center 10-7 to 10-23)