Vigo County Health Department food inspections for May 2 - May 6

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along portions of the
Wabash River in Indiana. Flooding may continue into next weekend for
some sites.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in
them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 AM CDT Monday /8:30 AM EDT Monday/ the stage was 18.0
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 AM CDT Monday /8:30 AM EDT Monday/ was 18.0
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 AM EDT Monday the stage was 17.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 AM EDT Monday was 17.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Thursday evening and continue falling to 8.4 feet Thursday,
May 19.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Vigo County Health Department food inspections for May 2 - May 6

  • Updated
  • 0
Food inspections

WTHI File Photo (Chris Essex)

 By Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for May 2 to May 6, 2022. 

Zeng Sushi Asian Cuisine, 2309 S. 3rd St. – (4 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Fried sweet potatoes, crab, tempura, shrimp tempura found on prep table at room temperature. Hard boiled eggs found without date markings. Sushi rice found without time markings. Raw chicken, raw lobster, raw shrimp found stored above fresh produce.

El Patron Mexican Restaurant, 7205 S. State Rd. 46 Unit E - (3 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found queso being improperly cooled, not cooled within time limits. Found raw chorizo, bacon, chicken, shrimp and steak stored above ready to eat items. Found employee beverage without lids in food prep areas.

Circle K # 35 - Shell, 380 N. 3rd St. - (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Soda nozzles observed with accumulated black debris.

Country Club of Terre Haute, 57 Allendale - (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found pasta salad, French onion soup, mashed potatoes, various sauces held past 7 days. 

Cracker Barrel, 429 E. Margaret Dr. - (0 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) 

 

Establishments with No Violations

CM Food Mart, 820 W. National Ave.

Cranky’s, 2155 N. 13th St.

Light House Mission, 1201 S. 13th St.

Marks Par Three, 2401 N. Chamberlain St.

Sonic Drive In, 21489 S. St. Rd. 46

Water Tower Estates, 525 W. Springhill Dr.

 

Approved to Open

 

Caffeine Machine, 2526 Thompson St. Terre Haute, IN

Chick-Fil-A-Mobile, 3675 S. US Hwy 41 

Dollar General, 2247 Lafayette Ave.

