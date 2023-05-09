Vigo County Health Department food inspections for May 1 to May 6, 2023

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for May 1 thru May 6, 2023.
Ambro’s OMG Bar & Grill, 1367 Wabash Ave. (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed raw beef and pork stored above raw peppers and onions in walk-in cooler. Observed food items in walk-in cooler without date of consumption.
Arby’s 7082, 2155 Lafayette Ave. (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found no measureable sanitizer in dish machine. Observed accumulated debris on soda nozzles.
Fraternal Order of Eagles #291, 823 Poplar St. (2 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Observed multiple food items without date of consumption. Observed accumulated debris on soda nozzles.
Bon Appetit @ Doherty Dining Hall, 3320 Eastgate Place (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on juice and soda nozzles.
Bon Appetit @ Woods Café, 1 St. Mary’s of the Woods (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found prepared sandwiches, salads, yogurt parfaits and fruit cups with no date markings.
Casey’s General Store #1993, 819 W. National Ave. (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Observed eggs stored over ready to eat food in walk-in cooler.
Young Men’s Club, 9 ½ E. Paris Ave. (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris in ice machine.
Wings Etc. 4680 S. US Highway 41 (0 Critical, 4 Non-Critical)
Eastern House, 1295 S. 3rd St. (0 Critical, 3 Non-Critical)
Dairy Queen, 3201 Wabash Ave. (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
Stables Steakhouse, 939 Poplar St. (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. 5th St. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Establishments without violations
Bon Appetit @ Market on the Avenues SMWC, 3320 Eastgate Place
Fairfield Inn & Suites, 475 E. Margaret Ave. 475 E. Margaret Ave.
Longhorn Steakhouse, 3290 S. US Highway 41
Moose Lodge #1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.
Studio 12, 1242 Maple Ave.
Establishments Approved to Open
Expressway Mart, 301 S. 3rd St.
Greek’s Pizzeria (South TH), 5030 S. 7th St.
June Bugg’s Grub (Mobile)
Taco Luv, LLC Mobile #3
Establishments Approved to Operate
The Truck Stop
Boba Time, Brazil, IN