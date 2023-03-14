Vigo County Health Department food inspections for March 6 - March 10

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for March 6 to March 10.
Wagon Wheel, 1145 Lafayette Ave. (4 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Observed eggs stored above ready-to-eat-food. Observed food items in refrigerator without date markings. Found no sanitizer measuring at 3 bay sink behind bar. Observed accumulated black debris on soda nozzles.
Royal Mandarin Express, 43 Southland Ctr. (3 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed raw chicken stored over sauces in walk-in cooler. Observed cooked noodles and chicken without date of consumption. Observed accumulated debris inside ice machine and on table mounted can opener.
Kentucky Fried Chicken #0222, 2000 Lafayette Ave. (2 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Found several spray nozzles with accumulated debris and lime. Found front hand wash sink with accumulated debris.
Long John Silver’s #34, 2021 Wabash Ave. (2 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated black debris in soda nozzles in dining and drive thru areas. Observed accumulated black debris in tea nozzles. Observed mouse droppings in cabinets in service area.
Coleman’s Corner, 230 Paris Ave. (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated black debris inside ice machine. Observed mouse droppings in cabinets in kitchen area.
Lemongrass Thai Cuisine, 13830 S. US Hwy 41 (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found multiple items without date markings or incorrect date markings. Observed accumulated pink debris in ice machine.
Subway #6334, 1205 N. Fruitridge Ave. (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed built up debris in ice machine and black flakes in ice. Found meats in toppings cooler at 45-50F. Must be 41F or less.
Vigo Market, 1301 Poplar St. (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found prepackaged sandwiches without date markings. Observed accumulated brown debris on soda nozzles.
Viking Foodmart, 1160 US Hwy 40, WTH, IN (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found prepackaged sandwiches without date markings. Found hand wash sink dirty.
Sunrise Family Restaurant, 2949 S. 5th St. (1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Observed eggs and raw chicken being stored over shredded potatoes, carrots and other ready-to-eat-food.
Chavas Mexican Grill, 669 Wabash Ave. (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on spray nozzle at 3 bay sink.
Patty Shack, 667 Wabash Ave. (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed raw chicken and hamburger patties in cooler under flattop at 47F. Must be 41 degrees or less.
Speedway #7717, 2445 Hulman St. (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on spray nozzle.
El Patron Mexican Restaurant, 7205 S. St. Rd. 46 (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed eggs stored above fish and beef in walk-in cooler.
Hilton Garden Inn, 750 Wabash Ave. (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found rotten onion in dry good storage.
Pizza Di Roma Honey Creek Mall, 3501 Dixie Bee Rd. A-6 (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Expired Certified Food Handler Certificate.
Casey’s General Store, 9700 E. US Hwy 41 (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated black debris on soda and coffee machine nozzles.
Sharx Fish & Chicken, 3040 Wabash Ave. (0 Critical, 5 Non-Critical)
Penn Station Subs #182, 3642 S. US Hwy 41 (0 Critical, 4 Non-Critical)
Casey’s General Store, 1840 Jessica Dr. (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
Coffee Cup Family Restaurant, 1512 Lafayette Ave. (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, 395 E. Davis Dr. (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
Oriental Market, 2501 S. 3rd St. (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
Rally’s, 3175 Wabash Ave. (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
TGI Friday’s #435, 3401 S. US Hwy 41 (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
Burger King #129, 3087 E. Wabash Ave. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Dollar General, 2501 Maple Ave. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Dollar General #9482, 3712 S. US Hwy 41 (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
MOD Pizza, 3580 S. US Hwy 41 (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Follow-Up
Little Caesar’s, 2520 Wabash Ave. Unit N (4 Critical, 6 Non-Critical) Observed employee drinks and cell phones on food prep areas and storage shelves. Observed excessive carbon build-up and accumulated debris on baking equipment. Found pizza rings with built-up debris. Observed utensils used for ready-to-eat pizza preparation in bins with built-up debris.
Establishments without violations
Besty’s Pub N Grub, 2414 Prairieton Rd.
Bites and Blessings, 115 S. Fruitridge Ave.
Burger King #127, 1160 S. US Hwy 40
Cannonball Harley Davidson, 3912 S. US Hwy 41
Cheddar’s Casual Cafe, 4424 S. US Hwy 41
Davis Park Elementary, 310 S. 18th St.
Dollar General #2569, 1168 Lafayette Ave.
Glazed and Confused Custom Bakery, 3401 S. US Hwy 41 C9
Hampton Inn Terre Haute, 3325 US-41
Honey Creek Middle School, 6601 S. Carlisle St.
Hoosier Prairie Elementary, 2800 W. Harlan Dr.
Little Cee’s Pizza, 2522 Krumbhaar St.
J. Gumbo’s, 665 Wabash Ave.
Murdock Auto Racing Club, 1640 Maple Ave.
Otter Creek Middle School, 4801 N. Lafayette St.
Pear Tree Inn, 3050 W. Hwy 41 S.
Pilot Travel Center, 5555 E. Margaret Ave.
Red Lobster #0070, 3407 S. US Hwy 41
Riley Elementary School, 6050 S. Canal St.
Rio Grande Elementary, 5555 E. Rio Grande Ave.
Speedway LLC #7718, 1240 Ohio St.
Springhill Suites by Marriott, 3304 US Hwy 41 S.
St. Patrick School Cafeteria, 449 S. 19th St.
St. Patrick’s Soup Kitchen, 1807 Poplar St.
Starbuck’s Coffee #11505, 2500 Wabash Ave.
Subway #297 (Pilot), 5555 E. Margaret Ave.
Sugar Creek Consolidated, 4226 W. Old US Hwy 40
Terre Haute Area Meals on Wheels, 1621 S. 25th St.
Terre Haute Bowling Center, 600 E. Springhill Dr.
Terre Haute Children’s Museum, 727 Wabash Ave.
West Vigo Middle/High School, 4750 W. Sarah Myers Dr.
Food Pantry’s approved to Open
Reach Services Food Pantry, 504 S. 15th St.