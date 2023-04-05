Vigo County Health Department food inspections for March 27 - April 1

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for March 27 thru April 1, 2023.
New First Wok, 2570 Wabash Ave. (3 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Observed eggs in the walk-in cooler above ready to eat food items. Observed several food items without dates of consumption. Found only hand wash sink blocked.
Meijer Store #285, 5600 E. New Margaret Dr. (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found multiple severely dented cans. Observed accumulated debris on spray nozzle at produce and deli 3 bay sink.
Express Mart/Marathon, 2951 S. 25th St. (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed packaged sandwiches and meat and cheese snacks without date markings.
Establishments without violations
Archie’s Bar, 2640 Prairieton Rd.
Kroc’s Butcher Shop LLC, 2626 S. 7th St.
Maggie & Moe’s at the Sycamore Farmhouse, 5001 E. Poplar Dr.
Meadows Café, 2800 Poplar St.
The Terminal, 820 Wabash Ave.
Approved to Operate
Lowe’s MVP Pro Luncheon, 4701 S. US Hwy 41 – March 29, 2023
Vintage Runway Market @ Terre Haute Regional Airport – April 1, 2023
Sugar Studio by Tiers of Elegance
Maggie & Moe’s Coffee
Jam N Jelly Gals
Three Birds Catering & Charcuterie
Establishments Approved to Open
Roly Poly Sandwiches, 424 Wabash Ave.
Sammy’s Smoothie Bar
Doggie House Trailer Mobile