Vigo County Health Department food inspections for June 27 thru July 1

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for June 27, 2022 thru July 1, 2022.
East Star Buffet, 3059 S. US Hwy 41 – (5 Critical, 5 Non-Critical) Wait station hand sink found dirty. Inside of ice machines found with built up debris. Wall mounted knife rack found with built up debris and table mounted can opener found with built up debris. Observed several flies in kitchen and flies on fly strips in food storage prep areas. On buffet honey dew, cantaloupe, pasta salad, crab salad and pepperoni found at 60-63 degrees.
Penn Station, 2736 Wabash Ave. (3 Critical, 5 Non-Critical) Observed lemonade nozzle with built-up debris. Observed multiple food items between 45-62 degrees Fahrenheit. Found par-cooked potatoes not cooled within the time limits. (Discarded)
Real Hacienda, 2750 S. 3rd St. - (3 Critical, 5 Non-Critical) Table mounted can opener and veggie dicer found with built up debris along with knives on knife rack. Found fly strips with dead flies stored above food service items and above cans of chips. On line, found sour cream, shredded cheese and raw chicken at 49-50 degrees Fahrenheit.
Speedway #5173, 3388 S. US Hwy 41 (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found 2 dirty scouring pads in hand wash sink. Accumulated black debris found inside soda nozzles.
Bogey’s Family Fun Center, 3601 Union Rd. (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found accumulated black debris inside soda nozzles and ice machine. Found several employee food items being stored in kitchen cooler, not in a designated area.
Denny’s #6452, 233 S. 3rd St. (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Carbon build-up and excessive grease found on omelet pans and pan storage rack. Multiple food items (cheese, grilled onion, cheese sauce, etc.) found between 50-60 degrees Fahrenheit.
Coffee Cup, 2525 Wabash Ave. (2 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found several items (taco meat, cooked broccoli, spaghetti, etc.) found held past 7 days. Found sanitizer not at proper concentration for disinfection in sanitizer bucket.
Dairy Queen, 395 E. Davis Drive (2 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Observed black debris in ice machine. Observed accumulated debris on prep table can opener.
Sycamore Country Club, 200 Heritage Dr. (2 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found several open food items not labeled with date of consumption. No sanitizer measured in dishwasher.
Real Hacienda, 3728 Wabash Ave. (1 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Debris found inside of ice machine.
Little Caesars, 2520 Wabash Ave. (1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Accumulated debris on pizza oven racks.
Infinity Petroleum, LLC, 5083 N. Lafayette Ave. (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris in soda nozzles.
Corsair Café, 581 South Airport St. (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found gravy held at 115 degrees Fahrenheit.
Dollar General #7358, 4540 South State Rd. 63 (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found several dented cans.
Expressway Mart, 2455 Lafayette Ave. (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris in ice machine.
Family Dollar #32222, 8153 Rosedale Rd. (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found several cans of Ravioli and nacho cheese dented.
Holiday Inn Express, 2645 S. Joe Fox St. (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Accumulated black debris found on spray nozzle at 3 bay sink.
Jeff’s Kitchen, 3006 N. 16th St. (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Topping cooler with cheese, sour cream found at 50-56 degrees Fahrenheit.
Dollar General #21473, 9410 US Hwy 150 (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Observed dented cans in the canned food aisle.
Meijer 285-Convenience Store, 5600 E. New Margaret Dr. (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Presence of gnats throughout establishment.
Pilot Corp. #297, 5555 E. Margaret Ave. (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found black debris behind ice chute at self-service soda machine and inside large ice machine in backroom.
Springhill Suites, 3304 S. US Hwy 41 (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Several food items found in cooler with a temperature of 44 – 48 degrees Fahrenheit.
McDonalds, 222 S. 3rd St. (0 Critical, 3 Non-Critical)
Panda Express #2214, 3340 S. Hwy 41 (0 Critical, 3 Non-Critical)
Dollar Tree #3164, 3684 S. US Hwy 41 (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
Dunkin Donuts, 2424 S. 3rd St. (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
AMC Showplace Theatres, 3153 S. 3rd Place (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Dollar General #3862, 735 W. National Ave. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
The Pit Stop, 6321 N. Clinton St. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
McDonald’s, 3032 Wabash Ave. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Pear Tree Inn, 3050 S. US Hwy 41 (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Starbucks, 4900 US Hwy 41 S. (0 Critical, 1 Non- Critical)
Subway #297 (Pilot), 5555 E. Margaret Ave. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Tiers of Elegance, 2939 S. 7th St. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
Aldi, 2322 S. St. Rd. 46
American Legion Krietenstein, 2690 Ft. Harrison Rd.
Babo’s Café, 2918 Wabash Ave.
Big Lots #1729, 4650 Dixie Bee Rd.
Booker T. Washington, 1101 S. 13th St.
Crossroads Nutrition, 5137 S. US Hwy 41
Dollar General, 979 Poplar St.
Elm Grove, 5142 N. Clinton St.
Family Dollar Store #11084, 350 W. National Ave.
Hardee’s, 3381 S. US Hwy 41
Home 2 Suites by Hilton, 2625 Lucy Jane Lane
Java Haute, 3805 Wabash Ave.
Macksville Coffee Co., 623 W. National Ave.
Marine Corps League, 3006 N. 16th St.
Menards, 1888 S. Jessica Drive
Monical’s Pizza, 2147 S. SR 46
Pizza Hut, 1301 Wabash Ave.
Tastyz Stop N Shop, 2601 S. 3rd St.
Ritter’s Frozen Custard, 2203 Lafayette Ave.
Roly Poly, 424 Wabash Ave.
Rural King, 3235 Wabash Ave.
Starbucks #54748, 5510 E. New Margaret Ave.
Subway, 1735 N. 3rd St.
Taco Bell #30643, 2319 S. SR 46
Taco Bell, 3132 E. Wabash Ave.
TC Wes Variety Store, 631 S. 14th St.
Tropical Smoothie Café, 3400 S. US Hwy 41
Ultimate Fitness & Bariatric Center, 3171 S. 3rd Place
Valley Smoke Shop, 420 National Ave.
Wabash Valley Dragway, 3701 S. US Hwy 41
Wingstop, 2828 S. 3rd St.
Young Men’s Club, Inc., 9 ½ W. Paris Ave.
Zorah Shrine Temple, 420 N. 7th St.
Follow-Up Inspection
East Star Buffet, 3059 S. US Hwy 41 (3 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed several flies in kitchen. On buffet found pasta salad, seafood salad and boiled eggs at 49-57 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed employee dump old pan of food on top of new pan and neglected to throw away old and change time for consumption.
Approved to Open
Campbell Creek @ Meadows Café Kitchen, 2800 Poplar St.
Approved to Operate @ Banks of the Wabash 4th of July Celebration
Kountry Time Foods, Terre Haute, IN