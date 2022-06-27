VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at Vigo County Health Department food inspections for June 20 to June 24.
- Subway #18135, 1014 S. 3rd St. – (2 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found food in hand wash sink. Observed accumulated debris in soda fountain nozzles.
- Panera Bread, 5653 S. US Hwy 41 - (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed excessive carbon build-up on baking and sheet pans.
- Pizza Gallery, 6710 Wabash Ave. (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found lettuce dated 6-15 and was wilted and brown.
- Circle K #2255, 1280 Lafayette Ave. (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
- Family Dollar #2332, 1128 Locust St. (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
- Wabash Senior Activity Center, 300 S. 5th St. (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
- CVS Pharmacy #8639, 670 Margaret Ave. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
- Domino’s Pizza, 4480 S. 7th St. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
- Papa John’s Pizza, 4842 US Hwy 41 S. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
- Seelymart, 9681 E. US Hwy 40 (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
- Starbuck’s Coffee Company, 2500 Wabash Ave. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
- Terre Haute Skate World, 481 W. Honey Creek Dr. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
- Archie’s Sports Bar, 2640 Prairieton Rd.
- Cannonball Harley Davidson, 3912 S. US Hwy 41
- Climbing Café, 5070 S. 7th St.
- CVS Pharmacy #8679, 2021 Ft. Harrison Rd.
- DawnDee’s Bakery, 3645 S. Murphy St.
- Dedicated Health, 1350 Lafayette Ave.
- Dollar General, 5781 N. Clinton Rd.
- The Hangry Shack LLC, 5111 S. Hwy 41
- Little Cees Pizza, 2522 Krumbharr
- Meadows Café, 2800 Poplar St.
- Papa John’s Inc. #90, 1234 Wabash Ave.
- Rae Park, 3500 S. 7th St.
- Rally’s #9102, 3175 Wabash Ave.
- Square Donuts, INC, 2417 Ft. Harrison
- Southside Nutrition, 5785 S. US Hwy 41
- Terre Haute Convention Center, 800 Wabash Ave.
- Vigo Bowl Strikemore Lane, 210 S. 9 ½ St.
- Vigo County Historical Society, 929 Wabash Ave.
- Wabash Valley Christian Youth Camp, 3525 E. Harlan Dr.
- Walgreen’s #7443, 3603 S US Hwy 41
- Walgreen’s #9711, 2040 Lafayette Ave.
Mobile Approved to Operate
- Butta’s Better BBQ, 2532 N. 7th St.
- Tropical Sno, 3705 Wabash Ave.
- Wise Pies Pizza & Subs LLC, 9 S. 6th St.
Approved to operate @ Blueberry Fest
- Terre Foods Cooperative Market, 1253 Lafayette Ave.
Approved to operate @ Terre Haute Day/Juneteenth @ Booker T. Washington Community Center
- Beulah Lynetta Ladd (Heavenly Scents – Catering),South Bend, IN
- C&B BBQ, 2004 N. 21st St.
- Indy Vegan Valet, LLC, Indianapolis, IN
- Miller’s Cove Bar & Lounge, 310 Schaal Ave.
- Terre Haute Booker T., 1101 S. 13th St.
Approved to operate @ Boot City Vendor Fair
- Angel’s Cup of Heaven, LLC, Switz City, IN
- Heavenly Shake-Ups, Bloomfield, IN
Approved to operate @ The Grotto Club – Firework Celebration
- Kountry Time Foods, Terre Haute, IN
Approved to operate @ Marine Corps. League– Huggies Luv Festival
- Knights of Columbus, Terre Haute, IN
Approved to operate @ Terre Haute Action Track – MSCS Sprint Cars
- PPM Promotions Jr. Leaders Stand, Kokomo, IN
- PPM Promotions Grandstand Concession, Kokomo, IN
- PPM Promotions Pit Concession Stand, Kokomo, IN
Approved to operate @ Wine on the Wabash
- Sugar Studio by Tiers of Elegance, 2939 S. 7th St.