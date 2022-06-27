 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vigo County Health Department food inspections for June 20 to June 24

  • Updated
  • 0
Food debris and opened food held on to for too long - Vigo County food restaurant inspections for Aug. 30 - Sept. 4

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at Vigo County Health Department food inspections for June 20 to June 24. 

 

  • Subway #18135, 1014 S. 3rd St. – (2 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found food in hand wash sink. Observed accumulated debris in soda fountain nozzles.
  • Panera Bread, 5653 S. US Hwy 41 - (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed excessive carbon build-up on baking and sheet pans.
  • Pizza Gallery, 6710 Wabash Ave. (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found lettuce dated 6-15 and was wilted and brown.
  • Circle K #2255, 1280 Lafayette Ave. (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) 
  • Family Dollar #2332, 1128 Locust St. (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) 
  • Wabash Senior Activity Center, 300 S. 5th St. (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) 
  • CVS Pharmacy #8639, 670 Margaret Ave. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) 
  • Domino’s Pizza, 4480 S. 7th St. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) 
  • Papa John’s Pizza, 4842 US Hwy 41 S. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
  • Seelymart, 9681 E. US Hwy 40 (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
  • Starbuck’s Coffee Company, 2500 Wabash Ave. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
  • Terre Haute Skate World, 481 W. Honey Creek Dr. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)

 

Establishments with No Violations

  • Archie’s Sports Bar, 2640 Prairieton Rd.
  • Cannonball Harley Davidson, 3912 S. US Hwy 41
  • Climbing Café, 5070 S. 7th St.
  • CVS Pharmacy #8679, 2021 Ft. Harrison Rd.
  • DawnDee’s Bakery, 3645 S. Murphy St.
  • Dedicated Health, 1350 Lafayette Ave.
  • Dollar General, 5781 N. Clinton Rd.
  • The Hangry Shack LLC, 5111 S. Hwy 41
  • Little Cees Pizza, 2522 Krumbharr
  • Meadows Café, 2800 Poplar St.
  • Papa John’s Inc. #90, 1234 Wabash Ave.
  • Rae Park, 3500 S. 7th St.
  • Rally’s #9102, 3175 Wabash Ave.
  • Square Donuts, INC, 2417 Ft. Harrison
  • Southside Nutrition, 5785 S. US Hwy 41
  • Terre Haute Convention Center, 800 Wabash Ave.
  • Vigo Bowl Strikemore Lane, 210 S. 9 ½ St.
  • Vigo County Historical Society, 929 Wabash Ave.
  • Wabash Valley Christian Youth Camp, 3525 E. Harlan Dr.
  • Walgreen’s #7443, 3603 S US Hwy 41
  • Walgreen’s #9711, 2040 Lafayette Ave.

 

Mobile Approved to Operate

  •  Butta’s Better BBQ, 2532 N. 7th St.
  • Tropical Sno, 3705 Wabash Ave.
  • Wise Pies Pizza & Subs LLC, 9 S. 6th St.

 

Approved to operate @ Blueberry Fest

  •  Terre Foods Cooperative Market, 1253 Lafayette Ave.

 

Approved to operate @ Terre Haute Day/Juneteenth @ Booker T. Washington Community Center

  • Beulah Lynetta Ladd (Heavenly Scents – Catering),South Bend, IN 
  • C&B BBQ, 2004 N. 21st St.
  • Indy Vegan Valet, LLC, Indianapolis, IN 
  • Miller’s Cove Bar & Lounge, 310 Schaal Ave.
  • Terre Haute Booker T., 1101 S. 13th St.

 

Approved to operate @ Boot City Vendor Fair

  •  Angel’s Cup of Heaven, LLC, Switz City, IN 
  • Heavenly Shake-Ups, Bloomfield, IN

 

Approved to operate @ The Grotto Club – Firework Celebration

  •  Kountry Time Foods, Terre Haute, IN

 

Approved to operate @ Marine Corps. League– Huggies Luv Festival

 

  • Knights of Columbus, Terre Haute, IN

Approved to operate @ Terre Haute Action Track – MSCS Sprint Cars

 

  • PPM Promotions Jr. Leaders Stand, Kokomo, IN
  •  PPM Promotions Grandstand Concession, Kokomo, IN 
  •  PPM Promotions Pit Concession Stand, Kokomo, IN

 

Approved to operate @ Wine on the Wabash 

 

  • Sugar Studio by Tiers of Elegance, 2939 S. 7th St.

Recommended for you