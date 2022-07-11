Vigo County Health Department food inspections for July 4 - July 8

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for July 4, 2022 thru July 8, 2022.

Subway, 3206 Wabash Ave. (2 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Observed pink and black debris on soda nozzles and ice chute. Observed presence of mice with mouse droppings.

Kroger, 2140 Ft. Harrison Rd. (1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Muffin pan and baking sheets found with encrusted debris in bakery.

Kroger, 2650 Wabash Ave. (1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Deli hot case food not marked with time of consumption.

AFC Sushi – Kroger North, 2140 Ft. Harrison Rd. (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found food container lids in hand wash sink.

KBL #2 Tater Tot Shop (Mobile), Vigo County Fair (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Black debris inside of ice machine.

Vigo County Health Department food inspections for June 27 thru July 1 Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for June 27, 2022 thru July 1, 2022.

Citgo Food Mart, 743 Lafayette Ave. (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found soda nozzles with accumulated debris.

Dairy Queen, 1331 N. 13th St. (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found several items in walk-in cooler and in the toppings cooler not date marked.

McDonald’s, 2111 Lafayette Ave. (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed employee pour drink into hand wash sink.

AFC Sushi @ Kroger #987, 4714 S. US Hwy 41 (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Observed crab salad at 44 degrees – needs to be at 41 degrees or below.

The Cabin Pub & Grub, 1350 Hulman St. (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found sliced cheese held past date of consumption (Discarded).

Burger King #130, 2116 Lafayette Ave. (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)

Kroger’s, 4714 US Hwy 41 S. (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)

Save-A-Lot Store, 3 Plaza North Shopping Center (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)

Streat Bistro (Mobile), Vigo County Fair (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)

Taco Luv, LLC, Vigo County Fair (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)

Vigo County Health Department food inspections for June 20 to June 24 Here's a look at Vigo County Health Department food inspections for June 20 to June 24.

Establishments with No Violations

B&B Concessions (Mobile), Vigo County Fair

Butta Better BBQ (Mobile), Vigo County Fair

Canteen Vending, 1219 N. Fruitridge Ave.

Catamount Trading (Mobile), Vigo County Fair

Citrus Sensations, Vigo County Fair

D&D Concessions (American Grill), Vigo County Fair

D&D Concessions, Vigo County Fair

Domino’s, 3300 N. 25th

Drew Popper, Vigo County Fair

Dunkin Donuts, 2060 Lafayette Ave.

Emma’s Funnel Cake, Vigo County Fair

Favorite Cajun Things (Mobile), Vigo County Fair

Fort Harrison Mini Mart, 1301 Ft. Harrison

Grandma’s Iced Tea 1 & 2 (Mobile), Vigo County Fair

Icee Stand, Vigo County Fair

J.D.’s Ribeye’s (Mobile), Vigo County Fair

KBL & Company (Mobile), Vigo County Fair

Lemon Stand 1, Vigo County Fair

Lemon Stand 2, Vigo County Fair

Lemon Stand 3 (Nana’s Diner), Vigo County Fair

Little Bear Coffee Co., 2720 Lafayette Ave.

Long John Silver’s #47, 2039 Lafayette Ave.

Lucia’s Taqueria (Mobile), Vigo County Fair

Mac Fun Foods (Mobile), Vigo County Fair

Me Hungry (Mobile), Vigo County Fair

Momma’s Fudge Co., Vigo County Fair

Monster Shake-Ups, Vigo County Fair

Original Elephant Ears, Vigo County Fair

Rollin’ Cravings (Mobile), Vigo County Fair

Sati Babi #1 & #3 (Mobile), Vigo County Fair

Smoke Stack Pizza Shack, Vigo County Fair

Vigo County food inspections for June 13 to June 17 Here's a look at Vigo County Health Department food inspections for June 13 to June 17.

Vance Concessions (Mobile), Vigo County Fair

Vigo County 4-H Junior Leaders Food Stand, Vigo County Fair

Follow-Up Inspection

Real Hacienda, 2750 S. 3rd St. – (3 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) On the line found sour cream and cheese at 48-50- degrees Fahrenheit – should be 41 degrees Fahrenheit or less – Raw chicken and shrimp found at 48 degrees Fahrenheit. Found sanitizer bucket measured too high. Found cooked chicken and peppers in walk-in cooler at 48 degrees Fahrenheit (Discarded).

Approved to Operate @ U-Cut Flower & Season Opening + Vendor Fair

Jolly Pines Tree Farm, 10127 Hutchinson Rd.

Approved to Operate @ Fairbanks Park/WBGL

Taco Luv, LLC, 1330 Wabash Ave.