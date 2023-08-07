Vigo County Health Department food inspections for July 24 - July 29

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for July 24, 2023 – July 29, 2023.
Los Tres Caminos, 5147 S. US Hwy 41 (5 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found several raw meats overlapping in toppings cooler. Must keep separated. Found refried beans that were prepared the day before held at 50 degrees Fahrenheit. Thrown away. Observed tabletop can opener with accumulated food debris. Found food debris in hand wash sink. Found several cold food items held between 48-55 degrees Fahrenheit. Must be 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below.
Real Hacienda, 2750 S. 3rd St. (4 Critical, 5 Non-Critical) Found queso and refried beans at 53 degrees Fahrenheit. Found tabletop can opener with accumulated food debris. Found an abundance of flies throughout the kitchen. Found flytrap above queso and flies surrounding cut onions and peppers. Found several cold food items ranging between47-50 degrees Fahrenheit. Must be 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below.
Lemongrass Thai Cuisine, 3830 S. US Hwy 41 (2 Critical, 5 Non-Critical) Observed multiple prepared food items with no date markings. Observed built up pink and black debris in soda nozzles and in ice machine.
New Day Cafe, 2919 S. 3rd St. (2 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Found sanitizer in dishwasher not measuring at proper concentration to disinfect. Observed employee filling a bucket in hand wash sink.
Pizza Gallery, 6710 Wabash Ave. (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on clean pizza screens, table mounted can opener and in ice machine. Observed shredded cheese at 70 degrees and pizza sauce at 62 degrees sitting out on prep table. Items are to be kept at 41 degrees or less.
Little Caesar’s, 1834 Lafayette Ave. (1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found accumulated lime and debris on spray nozzle at three bay sink.
Wing Stop, 2828 S. 3rd St. (1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found accumulated black debris in ice machine.
West Vigo IGA, 1000 W. National Ave. (0 Critical, 3 Non-Critical)
Taco Bell #3001036, 2105 N. Lafayette Ave. (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
Twiggy’s Pub, 8567 E. Wabash Ave. (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
Walmart Supercenter #4235, 2399 S. St. Rd. 46 (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
Azzip Pizza, 4432 S. US Hwy 41 (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
The Bush Family Restaurant, 932 Locust St. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Family Dollar Store #31084, 350 W. National Ave. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Family Dollar Store, 1400 Poplar (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Moe’s Southwest Grill, 2828 S. 3rd St. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Subway #38958, 2399 S. St. Rd. 46 (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
What’s the Scoop, 5040 S. 7th St. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
5th Street Market Nutrition, 428 Wabash Ave.
CVS Pharmacy #8650, 2440 Wabash Ave.
Dollar General, 735 W. National Ave. W.T.H
Dollar General #23308, 7121 US Hwy 41
Dollar General #4504, 979 Poplar St.
Domino’s Pizza, 955 Wabash Ave.
Five Guys, 5399 S. US Hwy 41
Fort Harrison Mini Mart, 1301 Fort Harrison Rd.
Gordon Food Service, 5000 S. 7th St.
McDonald’s #6149, 222 S. 3rd St.
Maui Stop & Shop, 4501 S. 7th St.
MOD Pizza, 3580 S. US Hwy 41
Papa John’s #147, 4842 S. US Hwy 41
Starbucks Coffee #13952, 4900 US Hwy 41 S.
Steak N Shake #203, 2900 S. 3rd St.
Ultimate Fitness & Bariatric Center, 3171 S. 3rd Pl.
Establishments Approved to Open
Daisy’s Delights, Mobile
Establishments Approved to Operate
Winger Concert @ The Mill – July 28th
Lukebo LLC
Papaws Shake-Ups
Town of West Terre Haute Festival – July 29th
West Vigo Community Center
Zesty Bestie