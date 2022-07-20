 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.

* WHERE...Vigo, Clay, Owen, Morgan, Johnson, Shelby and Rush
Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 PM to 8 PM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Vigo County Health Department food inspections for July 11 thru July 15

  • 0
Food inspections

WTHI File Photo (Chris Essex)

 By Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for July 11, 2022 thru July 15, 2022. 

Buck’s Marathon, 4495 Erie Canal Rd. (2 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on soda nozzles. Observed donut holes being sold past the appropriate date.

Poplar Street Food Mart, 1257 Poplar St. (2 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found black debris on soda nozzles. Found food items in walk in cooler without date of consumption.

Big Shooters, 2938 N. 16th St. (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found several food items in refrigerator without date of consumption.

Hacienda Coyotes Grill, 2433 S. 3rd St. (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Observed employee beverages without lids throughout kitchen.

Hulman Links 19th Hole, 990 N. Chamberlain (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found pink debris in ice machine.

Jennie Inc. dba Nina’s, 1305 Lafayette Ave. (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found black debris in ice machine.

Meals on Wheels, 1621 S. 25th St. (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found several food items in cooler held past date of consumption.

Expressway Mart, 301 S. 3rd St. (1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found black debris on soda nozzles.

A1 Food Mart, 408 S. 7th St. (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found insects present in back room of establishment.

Burger King #11099, 2575 St. Rd. 46 (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found brown debris in ice machine.

Speedway #7718, 1240 Ohio St. (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found several clean food containers stacked while wet. 

Thornton’s #80, 2330 S. 3rd ST. (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found several food items on roller grill at 86-123 degrees Fahrenheit. (Discarded) 

Wabash River Petro, 1140 N. Fruitridge Ave. (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found accumulated debris inside and around ice machines. 

Subway Sandwich, 3520 S. US Hwy 41 (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Hot water sanitizing dishwasher internal temperature measuring 129.6 degrees Fahrenheit. Must be 160 degrees Fahrenheit or higher.

25th St. Tavern, 2452 1st Ave. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)

Expressway Mart, 1255 Locust St. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)

Five Star Convenience Store, 1211 N. 13th St. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)

Ivy Fit, 1259 N. Fruitridge Ave. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)

Maui Stop & Shop, 4501 S. 7th St. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)

Rollie’s Pizza, 5030 S. 7th St. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)

 

 

Establishments with No Violations

6th Avenue Gentlemen’s Club, 796 Lafayette Ave.

Burger King, 3087 E. Wabash Ave.

Circle K, 6270 E. Wabash Ave.

Gingersnaps, 3125 S. 3rd Place

Insomnia Cookies, 647 Cherry St.

Maggie & Moe’s at Sycamore Farmhouse, 5001 E. Poplar Dr.

Moose Lodge #1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.

Season’s Campground, 5995 E. Sony Drive

Subway at Buck’s Marathon, 4491 Erie Canal Rd.

Subway Sandwich, 1205 N. Fruitridge Ave.

Wayne Newton Post 346 American Legion, 1346 Wabash Ave.

Wolfe’s Auto Auction, 1717 E. Margaret Dr.

 

 

Approved to Operate @ Tilted Compass Winery (Lewis, IN) Hannah’s Ride

 

Jam’n Jelly Gals,Brazil, IN

Recommended for you