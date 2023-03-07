 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

Wabash River at Vincennes.

Wabash River at Riverton.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Clinton.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

.Minor flooding is ongoing along the Wabash river and several
tributaries due to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March
3rd.

Flooding is ongoing along the full length of the Wabash River with
the crest near Clinton.

Flooding along many smaller tributaries that has not already ended
will end by Tuesday. Flooding will continue through the end of the
week and into next week on lower portion of the Wabash river.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding in progress.
Much river water runs through the wastewater treatment plant at
Clinton.  Southeast side of Clinton begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Saturday afternoon and continue falling to 8.1 feet
Wednesday, March 15.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Vigo County Health Department food inspections for February 27 - March 3

  • 0
Vigo Co. food inspections - Gnats, dirty hands, and pink debris

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for February 27 to March 3. 

Real Hacienda, 2750 S. 3rd St. (4 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found raw beef above ready to eat sauces in walk-in cooler. Found cooked chicken not cooled within proper time limits. Found several ready to eat and cooked items without date markings. Found raw chicken and beef, guacamole, and other items being held at 48-50F. Must be 41F or less.  

Marcos Pizza, 1101 S. 25th St. (4 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) ExpiredCertified food handler. Found table mounted can opener with accumulated debris. Found hand wash sink with strainer for food prep in basin. Found hand wash sink in dish area not in use and with no soap or paper towels. Observed multiple items in cooler being held at 46-50F. Must be 41F or below. 

Fazoli’s Restaurant #1659, 2940 S. 3rd St. (3 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Observed dirty wiping cloth on top of ready-to-eat turkey in prep cooler. Observed black debris in ice machine. Observed accumulated carbon and debris on pizza screens.  

Denny’s Restaurant #138, 233 S. 3rd St. (2 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Observed open employee beverage in prep/toppings cooler on line. Found several items in toppings and prep coolers being held between 48-54F. Must be 41F or below.

Poplar Pub, 2800 Poplar St. (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed eggs being stored above ready-to-eat food in walk-in cooler. Observed accumulated debris in ice machine and on pizza screens. 

Little Caesar’s, 1834 Lafayette Ave. (1 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Observed baking pans chipped, rusted and carbon covered.  

White Castle, 4340 S. Hwy 41 (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on soda nozzles in dining area. 

Pizza Gallery, 630 E. Davis Dr. (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated food debris on table-mounted can opener.  

Rally’s, 129 S. 3rd St. (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on soda nozzles. 

Imperial Lanes, 400 N. 3rd St. (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Observed black debris in ice machine. 

Maui Stop & Shop, 4501 S. 7th St. (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on spray nozzle at three-bay-sink. 

Kentucky Fried Chicken #0221, 4400 S. US Hwy 41 (0 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) 

Papa John’s #90, 1234 Wabash Ave. (0 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) 

Ambro’s OMG Bar & Grill, 1367 Wabash Ave. (0 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) 

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill, 1950 Ft. Harris Rd. (0 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) 

Kroger J-987 & Fuel Center, 4714 S. US Hwy 41 (0 Critical, 3 Non-Critical)

Speedway #5173, 3388 S. US Hwy 41 (0 Critical, 3 Non-Critical)

American Legion Krietenstein Rd. 2690 Fort Harrison Rd. (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) 

SAVE-A-LOT, 1800 Ft. Harrison (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)

Taco Bell #28862, 3636 US Hwy 41 (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)

Dollar Tree #3164, 3684 S. US Hwy 41 (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)

Monical’s Pizza, 3712 S. US Hwy 41 (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)

Taco Tequila, 423 Wabash Ave. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) 

 

Establishments without violations

25th Street Tavern, 2452 1st Ave.

AFC Sushi-Kroger, 4714 S. US Hwy 41

Big Lots #1953, 1800 Fort Harrison Rd.

The Café, 2723 S. 7th St. Suite A

Casey’s General Store #1864, 3266 N. 25th St.

Casey’s General Store #3070, 1700 S. 3rd St.

Dollar General, 1101 S. 25th St.

Five Guys, 5399 S. US Hwy 41

Jimmy John’s, 1110 Wabash Ave.

Jimmy John’s, 2801 S. 3rd St.

Loose Goose Coffee Company, 3020 S. 7th St.

Moe’s Southwest Grill, 2828 S. 3rd St.

Panda Express, 3340 S. Hwy 41

Quality Inn, 555 S. 3rd St.

Sugar Studio by Tiers of Elegance, 2939 S. 7th St.

Tropical Smoothie Café, 3400 S. US Hwy 41

Vigo County History Center – Apgar Soda Shop, 929 Wabash Ave.

Walgreens #09711, 2040 Lafayette Ave.

What’s the Scoop, 5040 S. 7th St.

 

Food Pantry’s approved to Open

Samaritan Food Pantry, 113 S. 5th St.

 

The Wildflower Spring Market @ Vigo County Fairgrounds March 4, 2023

Mobiles Inspection @ The Wildflower Spring Market

 Hens & Chicks Food Truck, Linton, IN – 0 Violations

The House of Brisket/Paris, Paris, IL – 0 Violations

Pizza Inferno, Shelburn, IN – 0 Violations

Streat Bistro, Terre Haute, IN – 2 Non-Critical

 

Temporaries approved to Operate

 

The Huddle Grill & Chill. Sullivan, IN 

Jam N Jelly Gals, Brazil, IN 

Lumpia Creations, Danville, IN 

Maggie & Moe’s Coffee, Terre Haute, IN 

Momma’s Fudge Co., Farmersburg, IN 

Sips & Snacks, Ferdinand, IN 

Sugar Studio by Tiers of Elegance, Terre Haute, IN 

