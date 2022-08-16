Vigo County Health Department food inspections for August 8 thru August 13

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for August 8, 2022 thru August 13, 2022.
Cajun Cafe, 3401 S. US Hwy 41 (3 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found cooked chicken in warmer at 120F – must be 135F or higher. Found accumulated debris on clean knives being stored on knife rack. Found several food items in the walk-in with no date of consumption.
Wings Etc. TH North, 1800 Ft. Harrison Rd. Ste. 9 (2 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Found multiple items in toppings cooler held past 24 hours without date markings. Observed stacked clean dishes with built-up food debris.
La Isla Mexican Restaurant, 1480 Ft. Harrison Rd. (2 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found several employee food items in cooler and drinks on prep table. Found table mounted can opener with accumulated debris.
West Vigo IGA, 1000 W. National Ave. (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found accumulated debris on self-serve soda nozzles. Found several food items in deli walk-in cooler without date of consumption.
Eastern House, 1295 S. 3rd St. (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found employees personal food and drinks without lids on prep table. Found raw meat being stored above produce in walk-in cooler.
Pizza Di Roma, 3401 Dixie Bee Rd. A-6 (2 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found employee drink without lid on prep table. Found pink debris in ice machine.
Piloni’s Italian Restaurant, 1733 Lafayette Ave. (1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found several food items in coolers without date of consumption.
Show-Me’s, 2324 S. 3rd St. (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris in ice machine and on can opener.
Coffee Cup Family Restaurant, 1512 Lafayette Ave. (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found sausage patties and sausage links at 48-50F. Should be 41F or less.
Delish Café East, 8775 Wabash Ave. (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found accumulated debris in ice machine.
Sam’s Club, 4350 S. US Hwy 41 (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found several food items in café without date of consumption.
Speedway #8533, 2135 Wabash Ave. (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found black debris on soda nozzles.
Vigo County Jail, 201 Cherry St. (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found debris inside of ice machine.
Wagon Wheel, 1145 Lafayette Ave. (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found several food items in refrigerator without date of consumption.
Arby’s, 2345 S. State Rd. 46 (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found accumulated black debris on soda nozzles.
Drury Inn, 3040 S. US Hwy 41 (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found accumulated debris on table mounted can opener, ice machine and soda nozzles.
Outback Steakhouse, 3700 S. US Hwy 41 (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found accumulated debris on soda gun behind bar.
Terre Haute Regional Hospital, 3901 S. 7th St. (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found accumulated debris on table mounted can opener and iced tea nozzle.
TGI Friday’s, 3401 S. US Hwy 41 (0 Critical, 3 Non-Critical)
Azzip Pizza, 4432 S. US Hwy 41 Suite 100 (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
Bandana’s Bar-B-Q, 3060 S. US Hwy 41 (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
JP Stop & Shop, 2900 S. State Rd. 63 (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
Cheddar’s Casual Cafe, 34424 S. US Hwy 41 (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Chick-Fil-A, 3675 S. US Hwy 41 (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Oriental Market, 2501 S. 3rd St., Suite 1 (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Qdoba Mexican Grill, 3510 Riverside Plaza Dr. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Speedway #7717, 2445 Hulman St. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
Arby’s, 3670 S. US Hwy 41
Bev’s Country Kitchen, 1303 S. 25th St.
Manna from Seven, 215 N. 7th St.
Molly & Moe’s, 3901 S. 7th St.
Rick’s Smokehouse, 3100 Wabash Ave.
Sushi Box (Sam’s Club), 4350 S. US Hwy 41
Tolly’s Bar & Grill, 2341 Maple Ave.