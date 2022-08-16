 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vigo County Health Department food inspections for August 8 thru August 13

  • 0
Dishwasher issues and uncovered drinks: Here's a look at Vigo County Health Department food inspections for Aug. 16 through Aug. 20

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for August 8, 2022 thru August 13, 2022. 

 

Cajun Cafe, 3401 S. US Hwy 41 (3 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found cooked chicken in warmer at 120F – must be 135F or higher. Found accumulated debris on clean knives being stored on knife rack. Found several food items in the walk-in with no date of consumption. 

Wings Etc. TH North, 1800 Ft. Harrison Rd. Ste. 9 (2 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Found multiple items in toppings cooler held past 24 hours without date markings. Observed stacked clean dishes with built-up food debris.  

La Isla Mexican Restaurant, 1480 Ft. Harrison Rd. (2 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found several employee food items in cooler and drinks on prep table. Found table mounted can opener with accumulated debris. 

West Vigo IGA, 1000 W. National Ave. (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found accumulated debris on self-serve soda nozzles. Found several food items in deli walk-in cooler without date of consumption.  

Eastern House, 1295 S. 3rd St. (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found employees personal food and drinks without lids on prep table. Found raw meat being stored above produce in walk-in cooler. 

Pizza Di Roma, 3401 Dixie Bee Rd. A-6 (2 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found employee drink without lid on prep table. Found pink debris in ice machine. 

Piloni’s Italian Restaurant, 1733 Lafayette Ave. (1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found several food items in coolers without date of consumption. 

Show-Me’s, 2324 S. 3rd St. (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris in ice machine and on can opener. 

Coffee Cup Family Restaurant, 1512 Lafayette Ave. (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found sausage patties and sausage links at 48-50F. Should be 41F or less. 

Delish Café East, 8775 Wabash Ave. (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found accumulated debris in ice machine.

Sam’s Club, 4350 S. US Hwy 41 (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found several food items in café without date of consumption. 

Speedway #8533, 2135 Wabash Ave. (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found black debris on soda nozzles.   

Vigo County Jail, 201 Cherry St. (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found debris inside of ice machine.

Wagon Wheel, 1145 Lafayette Ave. (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found several food items in refrigerator without date of consumption. 

Arby’s, 2345 S. State Rd. 46 (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found accumulated black debris on soda nozzles.

Drury Inn, 3040 S. US Hwy 41 (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found accumulated debris on table mounted can opener, ice machine and soda nozzles.

Outback Steakhouse, 3700 S. US Hwy 41 (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found accumulated debris on soda gun behind bar. 

Terre Haute Regional Hospital, 3901 S. 7th St. (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found accumulated debris on table mounted can opener and iced tea nozzle.

TGI Friday’s, 3401 S. US Hwy 41 (0 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) 

Azzip Pizza, 4432 S. US Hwy 41 Suite 100 (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) 

Bandana’s Bar-B-Q, 3060 S. US Hwy 41 (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)  

JP Stop & Shop, 2900 S. State Rd. 63 (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) 

Cheddar’s Casual Cafe, 34424 S. US Hwy 41 (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)

Chick-Fil-A, 3675 S. US Hwy 41 (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)

Oriental Market, 2501 S. 3rd St., Suite 1 (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)

Qdoba Mexican Grill, 3510 Riverside Plaza Dr. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)

Speedway #7717, 2445 Hulman St. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)

 

 

Establishments with No Violations

 

Arby’s, 3670 S. US Hwy 41

Bev’s Country Kitchen, 1303 S. 25th St.

Manna from Seven, 215 N. 7th St.

Molly & Moe’s, 3901 S. 7th St.

Rick’s Smokehouse, 3100 Wabash Ave.

Sushi Box (Sam’s Club), 4350 S. US Hwy 41

Tolly’s Bar & Grill, 2341 Maple Ave.

Recommended for you