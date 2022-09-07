Vigo County Health Department food inspections for August 29 to September 2

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for August 29, 2022 to September 2, 2022.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 4400 S. US Hwy 41 (2 Critical, 5 Non-Critical) Observed spilling and adulterated food on walk-in shelves. Observed accumulated debris in soda nozzles and inside of ice machine.
Los Tres Caminos, 5147 S. US Hwy. 41 (3 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found refried beans at 57 degrees Fahrenheit and chicken at 50 degrees Fahrenheit in walk-in cooler. Found sanitizer in dishwasher and in 3-bay sink at bar too low. Observed accumulated debris in soda nozzle at the bar area and on clean dishes stored in buckets.
Taco Luv, 1330 Wabash Ave. (3 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found accumulated debris on table mounted can opener. Observed several food items being held between 58 to 67 degrees Fahrenheit. Must be 41 degrees Fahrenheit or less. Sanitizer in 3-bay sink not measuring at proper concentration to disinfect.
New Day Café, 2919 S. 3rd St. (2 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on table mounted can opener. Found raw chicken, pork and beef with temperatures ranging from 58 degrees Fahrenheit to 67 degrees Fahrenheit. Must be 41 degrees Fahrenheit or less.
Golden Corral, 10 W. Johnson Drive (1 Critical, 6 Non-Critical) Hot water sanitizing in dish machine not reaching temperatures to properly sanitize dishes. Must reach internal temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit.
Grand Traverse Pie Company, 75 N. 3rd St. (1 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Found sanitizer buckets not measuring at proper concentration for disinfection.
Royal Mandarin Express, 43 Southland Shopping Center (1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found accumulated debris in ice machine and on table mounted can opener.
Sweet Lou’s Pizzeria, 8567 E. Wabash Ave. (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on pizza screens and table mounted can opener.
Tokyo Grill, 2950 S. 3rd St. (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed employee handling cooked noodles without gloves.
Vonderschmit Café, 5500 Wabash Ave. (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed pink debris in ice machine.
Bush Family Restaurant, 932 Locust St. (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found multiple food items in walk-in coolers without labels or date markings.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 2000 Lafayette Ave. (0 Critical, 3 Non-Critical)
J. Ford’s Black Angus, 129 S. 7th St. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Studio 12, 1242 Maple Ave. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
Ambro’s OMG Bar & Grill, 1367 Wabash Ave.
Davis Park Elementary, 310 S. 18th St.
Dixie Bee Elementary, 1655 E. Jessica Dr.
Honey Creek Middle School, 6601 S. Carlisle St.
J. Gumbo’s, 665 Wabash Ave.
Sugar Grove Elementary School, 2800 Wallace Ave.
Woodrow Wilson Middle School, 301 S. 25th St.
Follow-Up
Big Willy’s Townhouse, 1724 Lafayette Ave. (3 Critical, 5 Non-Critical) Found adulterated steak and ground beef (in standing water) in cooler under grill. Found baked potatoes not labeled with date of consumption in walk-in cooler. Observed food debris caked on dishes on clean dish rack.
Establishments approved to open
Oy Vey! Jewish Bakery & Deli, 901 Lafayette Ave.
Vigo County Jail, 500 W. Honey Creek Dr.