Vigo County Health Department food inspections for August 14 - August 20

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for August 14, 2023 to August 20, 2023.
Bandana’s Bar-B-Q, 3060 S. US Hwy 41 (4 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Observed open employee beverage in food prep area. Observed employee beverage submerged in ice machine used for consumption. Observed several ready to eat items (such as corn, donuts, hot dogs) not marked with date of consumption. Found sanitizer in dish washing machine not measuring at proper concentration for disinfection. Observed several ceiling tiles not properly secured and covering ceiling throughout the kitchen. All ceiling tiles must be secure and in place.
Vigo County Jail Canteen Services, 600 W. Honey Creek Dr. (3 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Observed open beverage on clean dish rack in ware washing area. Found dish machine not reaching proper temperature of 160F for heat sanitation to properly disinfect dishes. Observed multiple hand wash sinks blocked and not easily accessible.
El Patron Mexican Restaurant, 17205 S. State Rd. 46 (3 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed no measureable sanitizer at dish machine. Observed accumulated debris on table mounted can opener. Observed raw chicken, steak and shrimp at 46F and salsa at 58F. Shall be 41F or less.
Sunrise Family Restaurant, 2949 S. 5th St. (3 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed raw steak stored above ready-to-eat food. Found multiple food items without date of consumption in walk-in cooler. Observed sliced cheese, diced sausage, ham and bacon at 50-58F. Temperature shall be 41F or below.
Kentucky Fried Chicken #0221, 4400 S. US Hwy 41 (2 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated black and pink debris in ice machine and on soda nozzles in drive-thru. Observed ants on counter around sweet tea machine in drive-thru.
Sonic Drive In, 2149 S. St. Rd. 46 (2 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated black debris on soda nozzles. Observed dishwasher not reaching proper temperature to disinfect.
Casey’s General Store #3596, 7279 S. St. Rd. 46 (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed sanitizer not at proper concentration to disinfect. Observed accumulated food debris on pizza pan in clean dish rack.
Casey’s General Store #3931, 1840 E. Jessica Dr. (1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Observed gravy in crockpot at 102F. Shall be 135F or above.
Taco Luv-Mobile #2, (1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Observed cooked chicken sitting out at 84F. Shall be held at 135F or above and raw Carne Asada at 52F. Shall be 41F or less.
Dollar Tree #3604, 2191 S. St. Rd. 46 (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed several dented cans on shelves.
Long John Silver’s #34, 2021 Wabash Ave. (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed mouse droppings on cabinet shelves behind counter and in dining area.
Panda Express, 3340 S. Hwy 41 (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed garlic and oil at 57F. Shall be 41F or less.
Qdoba Mexican Grill, 3510 Riverside Plaza Dr. (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed employee drink without lid above food on storage rack.
Saratoga/Azar’s Catering, 431 Wabash Ave. (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed carrot cake with cream cheese frosting at 67F. Shall be 41F or below.
Menards, 1888 E. Jessica Dr. (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Observed multiple dented cans of fruit.
Rick’s Smokehouse & Grill, 3102 Wabash Ave. (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on soda nozzles.
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill, 2506 S. 3rd St. (0 Critical, 9 Non-Critical)
McDonald’s #6131, 3032 Wabash Ave. (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
Speedway #7717, 2445 Hulman St. (0 Critical, 2 Critical)
Burger King #133, 4790 S. US Hwy 41 (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
The Commons at Honey Creek, 1450 E. Crossing Blvd.
Establishments Approved to Open
Dave & Lynn’s Concessions, Mobile
Maggie & Moe’s, Mobile
Supreme Produce @ Kroger 911, 2140 Fort Harrison Rd.
Supreme Produce @ Kroger 981, 2650 Wabash Ave.
Establishments Approved to Operate
Papaws Shake-Ups @ The Mill – August 17th
Lukebo LLC @ The Mill – August 17th
2nd Annual Mt. Pilgrim Community Day – August 19th
Queens Sno-Cones & Treats
Papaws Shake-Ups @ The Mill – August 20th
Lukebo LLC @ The Mill – August 20th