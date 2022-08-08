Vigo County Health Department food inspections for August 1 thru August 5

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for August 1, 2022 thru August 5, 2022.
Great Giorno, 1290 Lafayette Ave. (4 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Found accumulated debris on soda nozzles, table mounted can opener and knives. Found several food items in coolers not marked with date of consumption. Found insects present throughout kitchen. Found fly strips hanging above prep table. Found several dirty towels in hand wash sink.
Cackleberries, 303 S. 7th St. (2 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found employees drink without lid on prep table. Found several food items held past date of consumption.
Wings Etc., (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found several food items in toppings cooler on line above 41F. Found open employee beverage beside 3-bay sink behind bar.
Patty Shack, 667 Wabash Ave. (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found black debris on soda nozzles. Found several food items in walk-in cooler without date of consumption.
Sunrise Family Restaurant, 2949 S. 5th St. (1 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Found built up debris on table mounted can opener.
IHOP #5408, 2901 S. 3rd St. (1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found dumped ice in hand wash sink.
Fazoli’s, 2930 S. 3rd St. (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found built carbon and grease on bread pans and pizza rack.
Long John Silver’s, (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found can opener with accumulated debris.
Pizza City, 992 Walnut St. (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed several pizza screens encrusted with grease and carbon.
Arby’s #7802, 2155 Lafayette Ave. (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Sanitizer in dish machine not measuring at proper concentration for disinfection.
Prairie Creek Country Mark, 15817 St. Rd. 63 (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found several items in prep cooler between 48F – 52F. Should be below 41F.
Sonic, 2110 Ft. Harrison Rd. (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found accumulated debris inside ice machine.
Rally’s # 9044, 129 S. 3rd St. (0 Critical, 4 Non-Critical)
Pizza Hut of North Terre Haute, 2001 Lafayette Ave. (0 Critical, 3 Non-Critical)
Park Ave. Diner, 2967 E. Park Ave. (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
Culver’s of Terre Haute, 5530 New Margaret Dr. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Fox Grocery, 6869 N. Clinton St. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
McAlister’s Deli, 3830 US 41 (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Mixing Bowl, 2619 Ft. Harrison (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Red Lobster #0070, 3407 S. US Hwy 41 (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
McDonald’s, 2900 S. 3rd St. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Wendy’s, 3421 S. US Hwy 41 (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
The Café, 2723 S. 7th St.
Casey’s General Store #3767, 9700 US Hwy 40
Five Guys, 5399 S. US Hwy 41
Grandma Vera’s Café & Bakery, 1001 W. National Ave.
Love’s Travel Stop #664, 1730 E. Harlan Drive
Love’s Travel Stop #664 – Hardee’s, 1730 E. Harlan Drive
Marathon Junction, 3000 S. US Hwy 41
Moe’s Southwest Grill, 2828 S. 3rd St.
Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, 3551 S. US Hwy 41
Providence Food Pantry, 701 W. National Avenue
Red Room Cakery, 2619 Ft Harrison Rd.
Saratoga, 431 Wabash Ave.
Scout’s Pizzeria, 677 Wabash Ave.
Subway, 2399 S. St. Rd. 46
Approved to Operate – Mobile
Jolly Pines Tree Farm – Ice Cream, 10127 Hutchinson Rd.