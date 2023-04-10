Vigo County Health Department food inspections for April 3 - 7

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for April 3 to April 7.
Anthony Square Congregate Living, 400 College Ave. (3 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found mixed fruit held past 7 days. Observed accumulated debris on table mounted can opener. Found hand wash sink blocked – must always be accessible.
Third St. Petro, LLC, 501 S. 3rd St. (2 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Found no valid certified food handler certificate on premises. Found sanitizer in wiping cloth bucket not measuring at proper concentration for disinfection.
Que Bueno, 1559 Ft. Harrison (1 Critical, 5 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on table mounted can opener.
Wabash River Petro, LLC, 1140 N. Fruitridge Ave. (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on soda nozzles.
Buck’s Marathon, 4495 Erie Canal Rd. (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found sanitizer in 3 bay sink not measuring at proper concentration for disinfection.
Subway, Buck’s Marathon, 4491 Erie Canal Rd. (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found meatballs being held at 109F. Must be reheated to 165F and held above 135F.
Subway #24693, 423 W. National Ave. (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated black debris on soda nozzles.
Original Spaghetti and Sub Shop, 2446 Wabash Ave. (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Observed several items in walk-in and reach in coolers throughout establishment without date markings.
Family Dollar Store #31918, 1128 Locust St. (0 Critical, 3 Non-Critical)
The Cabin Pub & Grub, 1350 Hulman St. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Charlies Pub & Grub, 1608 Crawford St. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Fox’s Grocery Inc., 6869 N. Clinton St. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Outback Steakhouse, 3700 S. US Hwy 41 (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Establishments without violations
Campbell Creek @ the Meadows Café Kitchen, 2800 Poplar St. Suite #63
Camp Navigate at Devaney Elementary School, 1011 S. Brown Ave.
Cloud Nine Macarons, 2170 N. 13th St. Unit 104
Devaney Elementary, 1011 S. Brown Ave.
Ryves Hall Youth Center, 1356 Locust St.
Stephens Inn, Inc., 2330 S. 13th St.
Strive 365, 4510 N. 13th St.
Wigwam Skate & Event Center, 4600 N. Smith St.
Wolfe’s Terre Haute Auto Auction, 1717 E. Margaret Dr.
Follow-Up
Kentucky Fried Chicken #0221, 4400 S. US Hwy 41 (1 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Observed ripped, broken and peeling ceiling tiles caked with accumulated debris directly above the chicken breading station.
Papa John’s #90, 1234 Wabash Ave. (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
Establishments Approved to Open
Asian Grill & Sushi, 3540 S. US Hwy 41