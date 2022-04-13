Vigo County Health Department food inspections: April 4 - April 8, 2022

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at Vigo County Health Department food inspections for April 4 - April 8, 2022.
15 National Ave Food Mart, 15 National Ave. West Terre Haute - (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found pints, half gallons and gallons of milk in walk in cooler between 51 and 52 degrees Fahrenheit. Found squeegee stored in hand wash sink.
Grand Traverse Pie Co., 75 N. 3rd St. - (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Back of kitchen hand wash sink observed with accumulated black debris near and around drain.
Steak N Shake, 2900 S. 3rd St. - (1 Critical) Sanitizer not measured at dish area.
Panda Garden, 3540 S. US Hwy 41 S. - (2 Non-Critical)
Rally’s #9083, 3492 S. US Hwy 41 - (2 Non-Critical)
Casey’s General Store #1993, 819 W. National Ave. West Terre Haute- (1 Non-Critical)
Hulman Links 19th Hole, 990 N. Chamberlain - (1 Non-Critical)
JP Stop & Shop, 290 S. St. Rd. 63 – (1 Non-Critical)
Oy Vey Bakery & Deli, Inc., 1803 N. 3rd St. – (1 Non-Critical)
Terre Haute Childrens Museum, 727 Wabash Ave. – (1 Non-Critical)
Vigo County Jail, 201 Cherry St. – (1 Non-Critical)
Young Men’s Club Inc., 9 ½ W. Paris Ave. – (1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
Afterburner Brewing Company, 629 S. 9th St.
Bohannon East, Vigo County Fair Concert – Trace Adkins Terre Haute, IN
BPO Elks #86, 2125 N. 25th St.
Dixie Bee Elementary School, 1655 E. Jessica Dr.
Dollar General #4894, 9580 E. Hwy 40
Eastern House, 1295 S. 3rd St.
Greek’s Pizzeria, 600 Wabash Ave.
Honey Creek Middle School, 6601 S. Carlisle St.
Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, 3820 S. US Hwy 41
Rea Park, 3500 S. 7th Street
Southside Nutrition, 5785 S. US Hwy 41
Strive 365, 4510 N. 13th
Valley Smoke Shop, 420 W. National Ave. West Terre Haute
Wal-Mart Supercenter #4235, 2399 S. St. Rd. 46
Wren Smith VFW #6574, 608 W. National Ave. West Terre Haute
