Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette, Montezuma, and Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site.

.Rainfall amounts of one to two inches are expected today and
tonight across central Indiana, with the highest amounts anticipated
across western and southwestern Indiana. This will produce lowland
and minor flooding along the East Fork White, lower White, and
Wabash Rivers. River flooding should begin as early as overnight
tonight and last through next week in lower portions of the basins.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING TO TUESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening to Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 9.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 18.0 feet early Sunday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Vigo County Health Department food inspections: April 4 - April 8, 2022

  • Updated
  • 0
Food inspections

WTHI File Photo: Chris Essex 

 By Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at Vigo County Health Department food inspections for April 4 - April 8, 2022.

15 National Ave Food Mart, 15 National Ave. West Terre Haute - (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found pints, half gallons and gallons of milk in walk in cooler between 51 and 52 degrees Fahrenheit. Found squeegee stored in hand wash sink.

Grand Traverse Pie Co., 75 N. 3rd St. - (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Back of kitchen hand wash sink observed with accumulated black debris near and around drain. 

Steak N Shake, 2900 S. 3rd St. - (1 Critical) Sanitizer not measured at dish area.

Panda Garden, 3540 S. US Hwy 41 S. - (2 Non-Critical) 

Rally’s #9083, 3492 S. US Hwy 41 - (2 Non-Critical) 

Casey’s General Store #1993, 819 W. National Ave. West Terre Haute- (1 Non-Critical) 

Hulman Links 19th Hole, 990 N. Chamberlain - (1 Non-Critical) 

JP Stop & Shop, 290 S. St. Rd. 63 – (1 Non-Critical)

Oy Vey Bakery & Deli, Inc., 1803 N. 3rd St. – (1 Non-Critical)

Terre Haute Childrens Museum, 727 Wabash Ave. – (1 Non-Critical)

Vigo County Jail, 201 Cherry St. – (1 Non-Critical)

Young Men’s Club Inc., 9 ½ W. Paris Ave. – (1 Non-Critical)

 

Establishments with No Violations

Afterburner Brewing Company, 629 S. 9th St.

Bohannon East, Vigo County Fair Concert – Trace Adkins Terre Haute, IN 

BPO Elks #86, 2125 N. 25th St.

Dixie Bee Elementary School, 1655 E. Jessica Dr. 

Dollar General #4894, 9580 E. Hwy 40

Eastern House, 1295 S. 3rd St. 

Greek’s Pizzeria, 600 Wabash Ave.

Honey Creek Middle School, 6601 S. Carlisle St.

Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, 3820 S. US Hwy 41

Rea Park, 3500 S. 7th Street

Southside Nutrition, 5785 S. US Hwy 41

Strive 365, 4510 N. 13th 

Valley Smoke Shop, 420 W. National Ave. West Terre Haute

Wal-Mart Supercenter #4235, 2399 S. St. Rd. 46

Wren Smith VFW #6574, 608 W. National Ave. West Terre Haute

