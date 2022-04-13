Vigo County Health Department food inspections: April 4 - April 8, 2022

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois... Wabash River at Lafayette, Montezuma, and Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. .Rainfall amounts of one to two inches are expected today and tonight across central Indiana, with the highest amounts anticipated across western and southwestern Indiana. This will produce lowland and minor flooding along the East Fork White, lower White, and Wabash Rivers. River flooding should begin as early as overnight tonight and last through next week in lower portions of the basins. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING TO TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma. * WHEN...From Thursday evening to Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is overtopped. Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 9.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening to a crest of 18.0 feet early Sunday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&