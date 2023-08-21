 Skip to main content
Vigo County has spent nearly $1 million for storm recovery after June severe weather

Wabash Valley storm damage

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County spent nearly $1 million on storm recovery. That's after severe weather swept through the area in late June.

The Vigo County commissioners have been adding up the total costs of the storm. In total, the county spent $904,000.

The majority of that came from labor and overtime costs. In that category, the county spent just under $400,000.

They plan to submit the information to the state in the hopes that they can get reimbursed. The state's disaster declaration lasts through September 10.

